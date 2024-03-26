Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His Face as He BOLTS)

Biden stood up this afternoon and delivered much-needed reassurance and guidance after the Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed after a container boat ran into it. He was strong, he was honest, he was fearless, and he put so many minds at ease knowing we have a strong president in charge of our country.

KIDDING. We are so kidding. True story, that was almost physically painful to write ... suppose when you're telling a lie THAT big it should be somewhat uncomfortable to do so.

No no, Biden did what Biden always does ... he lied.

Or is that a stutter?

Watch:

Biden claims to have taken the TRAIN over the Francis Scott Key bridge!

Says he has been over the bridge "many many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car."



The bridge had only four lanes of traffic and no rail lines. pic.twitter.com/sB6Odzsr7i — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 26, 2024

Joe Joe Joe.

There is no choo-choo there. The man is obsessed with trains.

"What did you make of Israel's decision not to attend this meeting this week regarding Rafah?"



BIDEN (confused): "Oh I don't wanna get into that now."



*shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/byuyHHrPFH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2024

Why not, Joe?

That's just ... weird. Can you imagine the fit the press would have thrown if Trump said he didn't want to talk about something right now?

A Dementia patient who has the nuclear codes is running our country https://t.co/Sbh4imjnu4 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 26, 2024

We also like how quickly he was able to bolt so he wouldn't have to answer any real questions from the media. Seriously, the look on his face says so much.

Run Forest, Run!

