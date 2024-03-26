Biden Goes Straight-Up Lyin' BIDEN Commenting on Francis Scott Key Bridge (WATCH His Face as He BOLTS)

'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on March 26, 2024
Twitter

Biden stood up this afternoon and delivered much-needed reassurance and guidance after the Francis Scott Key bridge collapsed after a container boat ran into it. He was strong, he was honest, he was fearless, and he put so many minds at ease knowing we have a strong president in charge of our country.

KIDDING. We are so kidding. True story, that was almost physically painful to write ... suppose when you're telling a lie THAT big it should be somewhat uncomfortable to do so.

No no, Biden did what Biden always does ... he lied.

Or is that a stutter? 

Watch:

Joe Joe Joe.

There is no choo-choo there. The man is obsessed with trains.

Why not, Joe? 

That's just ... weird. Can you imagine the fit the press would have thrown if Trump said he didn't want to talk about something right now?

We also like how quickly he was able to bolt so he wouldn't have to answer any real questions from the media. Seriously, the look on his face says so much.

Run Forest, Run!

