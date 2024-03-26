Why Was Operation Thor Shut Down by the Biden Admin?
Racist Bridges? WAT? Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

From what we can tell, this video of Pete Buttigieg is not from this morning. If by chance our readers find out otherwise PLEASE let us know and we'll update this story. In the meantime, it's a good reminder of what Buttigieg thinks is most important when working on transportation in America.

Watching this it's hard to believe it's real life BUT then we're reminded this guy works for Biden who picked his entire cabinet based on what identity boxes people checked off so then again, maybe it's not all that hard to believe.

Take a gander yourselves:

Awww yes, we remember when all of those engineers planning out roads and bridges were like, 'HEY, make sure these bridges don't work well for Black people because racism and stuff.' 

Dude, change the freakin' record. Clearly, there are bigger issues with our infrastructure and transportation than RACISM.

We KNEW it.

Sadly, in more ways than one.

How many more disasters can happen on this guy's watch? Cripes.

