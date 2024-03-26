Racist Bridges? WAT? Pete Buttigieg Focused on REAL Transportation Issues Facing This Country (Watch)

From what we can tell, this video of Pete Buttigieg is not from this morning. If by chance our readers find out otherwise PLEASE let us know and we'll update this story. In the meantime, it's a good reminder of what Buttigieg thinks is most important when working on transportation in America.

Watching this it's hard to believe it's real life BUT then we're reminded this guy works for Biden who picked his entire cabinet based on what identity boxes people checked off so then again, maybe it's not all that hard to believe.

Take a gander yourselves:

Don't worry, folks.



Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is focused on… solving racist bridges, roads, highways, and tunnels. pic.twitter.com/WxygVqyIPR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 26, 2024

Awww yes, we remember when all of those engineers planning out roads and bridges were like, 'HEY, make sure these bridges don't work well for Black people because racism and stuff.'

Dude, change the freakin' record. Clearly, there are bigger issues with our infrastructure and transportation than RACISM.

Yes, the bridge was extremely racist according to Pothole Pete. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 26, 2024

But the transportation department got a perfect score on pronoun drills. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) March 26, 2024

Infrastructure is white supremacy — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) March 26, 2024

We KNEW it.

Biden’s America is collapsing — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) March 26, 2024

Sadly, in more ways than one.

How many more disasters can happen on this guy's watch? Cripes.

