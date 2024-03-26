Why Was Operation Thor Shut Down by the Biden Admin?
Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on March 26, 2024
Sam J.

After Trump's bond was slashed by more than HALF by sane people not looking to weaponize the legal system to play politics and seek revenge, our pals on the Left actually took it really well. Even they realized what Letitia James was trying to do to Trump was ridiculous and evil.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We are so kidding. You knew that already though, right? It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know every time something decent happens to or for Trump, the Left lose their freakin' minds, and this was no exception. There were dozens if not hundreds of thin-skinned angry proglodytes shrieking, hollering, and a' howlin' after the news broke about the reduction in bond and extension in time to pay it. But this meltdown from Tristan Snell ... this one is special.

Hilariously special.

Watch and laugh:

Someone, please get Tristan a Snickers bar. He seems upset.

In fact, he's so infuriated he doesn't even know what to do!

SOOO MAD! LOL! We Haven't Seen Rachel Maddow Blow a Gasket Like THIS Since Trump Won in 2016 (Watch)
Sam J.
SO MAD.

At least this one is somewhat entertaining.

Clearly, Tristan is just worried about justice.

Heh.

It's the little things that matter most.

