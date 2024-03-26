Of ALL the Meltdowns Over Trump's Bond Getting Slashed, THIS One Is DEFINITELY the Most Hilarious (Watch)

After Trump's bond was slashed by more than HALF by sane people not looking to weaponize the legal system to play politics and seek revenge, our pals on the Left actually took it really well. Even they realized what Letitia James was trying to do to Trump was ridiculous and evil.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

We are so kidding. You knew that already though, right? It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know every time something decent happens to or for Trump, the Left lose their freakin' minds, and this was no exception. There were dozens if not hundreds of thin-skinned angry proglodytes shrieking, hollering, and a' howlin' after the news broke about the reduction in bond and extension in time to pay it. But this meltdown from Tristan Snell ... this one is special.

Hilariously special.

Watch and laugh:

FMR. NY ASST. AG ON TRUMP'S REDUCED BOND: "This is so infuriating I don't even know what to do. I don't even know if I care what the process is."



"This is an absolute travesty!" pic.twitter.com/3KQRTD0geu — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 25, 2024

Someone, please get Tristan a Snickers bar. He seems upset.

In fact, he's so infuriated he doesn't even know what to do!

That was fun to watch. Tristan Snell wrote a whole book on "Taking Down Trump" and complains about a two-tier justice system...



He's so mad. pic.twitter.com/Bc71UFWwVT — Laurie (@laurieinri) March 25, 2024

SO MAD.

Far left paid propaganda peddler Lisp N Smell is angry that Trump is getting due process. pic.twitter.com/Y17q8lF9HJ — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 25, 2024

Your beta male tears taste delicious - keep them coming. pic.twitter.com/EIj8n8swhs — ⛈️✊🌱Oh, ya know 🌱✊⛈️ (@iseekthetroof) March 25, 2024

At least this one is somewhat entertaining.

"I don't even know if I care what the process is." - Former NY Assistant AG



Not political at all. — Molly Martinez (@MollyDiamond28) March 25, 2024

Clearly, Tristan is just worried about justice.

Heh.

Who knew Monday could be so fun? 😂 pic.twitter.com/vV1wqTrxqg — Fernando Solorzano (@BlueBloodNicoya) March 25, 2024

It's the little things that matter most.

