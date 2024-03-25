Oilfield Rando OWNS Lefties/Commies With Why They REALLY Hate Kyle Rittenhouse and It's BRUTAL Perfection

There are maybe only a handful of people who drive the Left as crazy as Trump does, and one of those people is Kyle Rittenhouse. They so badly wanted his young life ruined when he defended himself against a predator and a domestic abuser.

Oilfield Rando explained what it is that REALLY makes the Left mad about Kyle ... and it has nothing to do with 'justice' or any of the other happy horse crap they babble about.

Take a look:

Kyle Rittenhouse’s sin was shattering the confidence of the communists. They felt invincible. Unstoppable. The police couldn’t touch them. Nobody could. They sacked entire cities without consequences.



“Wait hold on, a baby faced teenager can just roll up and merc us? Not cool!” — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2024

Bingo.

That summer it felt like nobody was going to do anything to stop the monsters and thugs destroying our downtowns, our cities, our neighborhoods. Beyond the fact we were all being locked down by our own government, we had to watch as they allowed criminals on the streets to set fires, loot, and even kill a retired police officer because of equity or equality or whatever other nonsense they were spewing after Floyd died.

Kyle showed them they weren't untouchable.

Kyle was found innocent.

They can't have that.

Civilian use of force is what short circuits the communist tactics, every time. If they block a road for a protest, they’re counting on the police protecting them for a while, arresting them, and the DA letting them go.



Motorists beating that azz before cops come ruins it all — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 25, 2024

Authoritarians hate it when people refuse to be bullied or pushed around.

Yup.

Their entire ideology expects and rather depends on a lack of interdiction.



But they also have a backup plan when it does happen, they’re always the victim.



Back you into a corner, then cry wolf when you fight back. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) March 25, 2024

Oh yeah, ALWAYS the victim. They don't want to admit the men who got shot were criminals who intended to do Kyle great harm ... it's all on Kyle for daring to defend himself.

REEEEEE.

And they have to demonize him because if that baby faced 17 yo could do what he did, what are the blue collared, calloused handed men capable of. What do you think wars are for: They’re for eliminated a group of men capable of overthrowing the ruling class. — Hot Mess Express Part Deux (@CornpopKnew) March 25, 2024

Bingo.

Advertisement

