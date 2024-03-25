Don't Want Your Kids Reading FILTH at School? DOCTOR Jill Biden Says That...
Oilfield Rando OWNS Lefties/Commies With Why They REALLY Hate Kyle Rittenhouse and It's BRUTAL Perfection

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on March 25, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

There are maybe only a handful of people who drive the Left as crazy as Trump does, and one of those people is Kyle Rittenhouse. They so badly wanted his young life ruined when he defended himself against a predator and a domestic abuser.

Oilfield Rando explained what it is that REALLY makes the Left mad about Kyle ... and it has nothing to do with 'justice' or any of the other happy horse crap they babble about. 

Take a look:

Bingo.

That summer it felt like nobody was going to do anything to stop the monsters and thugs destroying our downtowns, our cities, our neighborhoods. Beyond the fact we were all being locked down by our own government, we had to watch as they allowed criminals on the streets to set fires, loot, and even kill a retired police officer because of equity or equality or whatever other nonsense they were spewing after Floyd died.

Kyle showed them they weren't untouchable. 

Kyle was found innocent.

They can't have that.

Authoritarians hate it when people refuse to be bullied or pushed around.

Yup.

Oh yeah, ALWAYS the victim. They don't want to admit the men who got shot were criminals who intended to do Kyle great harm ... it's all on Kyle for daring to defend himself. 

REEEEEE.

Bingo.



Tags: KYLE RITTENHOUSE

