Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hiring Republicans

It's been something else watching people who work for a network that blatantly hires partisan hacks like Jen Psaki losing their MINDS over the Ronna McDaniel NBC hire. We suppose it's only ok when it's a Democrat they bring in, right Chuck Todd?

Watch this:

Quite a moment on Meet the Press this morning. pic.twitter.com/1RKvAq7mj2 — Mike Hixenbaugh (@Mike_Hixenbaugh) March 24, 2024

HURR DURR, how do we know what they're saying is what they think?

Really, bro? Has he MET HIM?

Just ridiculous.

Mollie Hemingway let him have it:

Chuck Todd, a dangerous propagandist who has pushed the Russia collusion lie FOR YEARS, trashes his employer and warns about "gaslighting" and "credibility" because NBC -- which employs Democrat activists Jen Psaki and Kristen Welker, etc. -- hired a single Republican. https://t.co/MOSznH6kiA — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 25, 2024

Boom.

Also the same guy who went on a finger-wagging tirade berating Americans for “spreading disinformation” about the vaccines -- while hyperventilating that the “only ones dying are the unvaccinated!"



When I think credibility, I think Chuck Todd.pic.twitter.com/MnJKG7fKA8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 25, 2024

Without double standards, jagoffs like Todd would have no standards at all.

Is there some kind of race or competition for irony in journalism? @chucktodd is leading the propagandist for sure. — sandy (@3Sandy7_) March 25, 2024

Don’t they know she’s one of them? pic.twitter.com/OEyHYXeuC9 — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) March 25, 2024

*cough cough*

When Liz Cheney lost her election I said “Good for her. Now she doesn’t have to pretend that she lives in Wyoming.”



Same for Ronna: ‘Good for her. Now she doesn’t have to pretend to be a Republican.’ — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) March 25, 2024

The same guy who wouldn’t allow varying views on climate change discussed on his show. Everyone has to agree with him. — FoiaFan🇮🇱 (@15poundstogo) March 25, 2024

He had terror in his voice of their network giving a voice to the right. Didn’t even act like she was a human being. As though he had to protect the viewers from any GOP influence



Are supposed to believe that any of their viewers could be unbiased at a J6 trial? — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) March 25, 2024

He knows his propaganda only works when all voices agree.

Although to be fair, Ronna may agree with him more than he realizes.

Just sayin'.

