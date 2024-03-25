WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About...
Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hiring Republicans

Sam J.
March 25, 2024
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

It's been something else watching people who work for a network that blatantly hires partisan hacks like Jen Psaki losing their MINDS over the Ronna McDaniel NBC hire. We suppose it's only ok when it's a Democrat they bring in, right Chuck Todd?

Watch this:

HURR DURR, how do we know what they're saying is what they think? 

Really, bro? Has he MET HIM? 

Just ridiculous.

Mollie Hemingway let him have it:

Boom.

Without double standards, jagoffs like Todd would have no standards at all.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
*cough cough*

He knows his propaganda only works when all voices agree.

Although to be fair, Ronna may agree with him more than he realizes.

Just sayin'.

