Lefty Author Don Winslow Is So Mad About the SAVE Act His ALL CAPS Posts Warns Women to Get Passports

The Left has its latest boogeyman in the SAVE Act, the necessary federal voter ID legislation that would require proof of citizenship to vote. It's a sensible, necessary measure, given the Democratic Party's love of importing illegal immigrants with the aim of giving them voting rights (thus undermining democracy forever).

Georgia Democrat Nikema Williams called requiring proof of citizenship a 'poll tax', and contemptible shrew Hillary Clinton lie to women about what the SAVE Act means for their voting rights.

Now author Don Winslow is pearl-clutching too:

MANY MARRIED WOMEN DO NOT HAVE AN ID THAT MATCHES THEIR BIRTH CERTIFICATE.



SO IF YOU ARE A WOMAN IN THE UNITED STATES AND YOU CARRY YOUR MARRIED NAME, YOU NEED TO ORDER A PASSPORT IN THE SAME NAME ASAP.



NAMES MUST MATCH NOW BECAUSE OF TRUMP. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) April 10, 2025

The all caps is how you know he's super serious and not at all hysterical.

Never forget what the Left wanted to do to us during COVID.

Except there is a solution for this. As someone who got their REAL ID over 12 years ago and is married let me walk you through this.



I brought my birth certificate, my social security card, my DL and marriage certificate. The whole process took 5 minutes and I had a REAL ID 13… — Jessica Manfre, LCSW (@JessicaManfre) April 11, 2025

This writer got her Real ID a few weeks ago. And she voted in Wisconsin's April 2 elections.

Watch how many people they deny a passport. That’s the trick. — Tanja (@WeSee2024) April 12, 2025

LOL. Okay.

This writer and her four kids also got passports last year, and it was a simple process. The only hurdle was providing a death certificate for their father because you need both parents' permission to get a minor's passport.

This is the FIRST step toward restricting and ultimately eliminating a woman’s right to vote. pic.twitter.com/n7Kdk7t82v — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) April 10, 2025

These people.

Please stop pretending women are stupid. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 11, 2025

The Left has a very low opinion of women (when they can even define what a woman is).

They've made that much clear.

The irony of the “people are too stupid to get ID” gang being too stupid to understand valid IDs will always be hilarious. https://t.co/Ea56TJBtTP — Angry Thorr (@AngryThorr42069) April 12, 2025

This is peak irony.

Real ID became a thing 20years ago. If you have a scintilla of common sense it’s not a problem. Also, your caps lock key is on, retard. @IfindRetards https://t.co/70xzznWR1O — Gordon Thomas (@GordonT64) April 12, 2025

The caps lock is how he tells us he's BIG MAD about this.

Women acting like mild paperwork is akin to fascism https://t.co/hQHEsw6EQD — Mr.badusername (@reallybaduse) April 12, 2025

It's almost like they're not serious.

Why are you fear mongering married women? Is your goal to inspire married woman across the US to pick fights with their husbands all weekend?



I speak for all married men when I say... https://t.co/Pam5y8r42n pic.twitter.com/KcMTyUovk6 — Carl (@StoicConsultant) April 11, 2025

They love it when they can sow discord among happy people.

It is hard to fathom why people follow accounts like this. When they are not parroting the latest corporate media narrative, they are pushing their own toxic points of view. Boring is the best word that comes to mind. https://t.co/baR3vB5aMh — Bill S (@respondrecover) April 11, 2025

It's all the Left's got going for it at the moment.

