Lefty Author Don Winslow Is So Mad About the SAVE Act His ALL CAPS Posts Warns Women to Get Passports

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on April 12, 2025
Meme screenshot

The Left has its latest boogeyman in the SAVE Act, the necessary federal voter ID legislation that would require proof of citizenship to vote. It's a sensible, necessary measure, given the Democratic Party's love of importing illegal immigrants with the aim of giving them voting rights (thus undermining democracy forever).

Georgia Democrat Nikema Williams called requiring proof of citizenship a 'poll tax', and contemptible shrew Hillary Clinton lie to women about what the SAVE Act means for their voting rights.

Now author Don Winslow is pearl-clutching too:

The all caps is how you know he's super serious and not at all hysterical.

Never forget what the Left wanted to do to us during COVID.

This writer got her Real ID a few weeks ago. And she voted in Wisconsin's April 2 elections.

LOL. Okay. 

This writer and her four kids also got passports last year, and it was a simple process. The only hurdle was providing a death certificate for their father because you need both parents' permission to get a minor's passport.

These people.

The Left has a very low opinion of women (when they can even define what a woman is).

They've made that much clear.

This is peak irony.

The caps lock is how he tells us he's BIG MAD about this.

It's almost like they're not serious.

They love it when they can sow discord among happy people.

It's all the Left's got going for it at the moment.

