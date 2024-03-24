Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America

If you see this footage from Bill Melugin out of context you might think this is Haiti or some other third-world country where people openly do drugs and crap on the streets. But sadly, this is Los Angeles.

Watch:

Good morning from downtown LA… pic.twitter.com/8vxnaD9moO — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 19, 2024

Sadly, most BLUE cities in America are starting to look just like this. When you combine crap progressive policies with woke officials and prosecutors who would rather not prosecute criminals because it's racist or something, this is what you get.

And honestly, some of these cities are so far gone under their Democrat leadership that we're not sure any of them can ever come back.

Guess they get what they vote for.

it’s fascinating how normalized right wing media / politicians talking about how crappy American cities is…



but everyone would lose their minds if Chris Hayes posted a video of run-down trailer parks captioned “good morning from rural Arkansas” https://t.co/0Jwuc6sO65 — sam (@sam_d_1995) March 22, 2024

He thought this was a gotcha.

He was wrong.

Even if those trailer parks in rural Arkansas ARE rundown, that doesn't make Los Angeles any less crappy.

Are you aware that a poor person in a trailer park bought their trailer and pays rent to the trailer park? — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) March 22, 2024

These are very wealthy cities run by extremely wealthy people who supposedly care about the poor.



Why can’t they use some of that money to help these people?



Why are so many living, sleeping, peeing, pooping, dying of drug usage on the streets of some of the biggest and… — Rebecca V Anti-Communist (@RebeccaAVelo) March 22, 2024

So out there campaigning for every vote for Joe Biden, huh?

Seriously friend this doesn’t look good for the Democrats or Joe Biden. I’ve been to downtown LA and it does look like this.

Homeless encampments and drug addicts screaming at the sky. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) March 22, 2024

It's not just Joe, it's all Democrats and their crap policies and ideas. They are destroying American cities and then patting themselves on the backs because of equity or whatever.

Go ahead and post it. I, for one, would want to fix that also, if the trailer parks looked like this living hell scape. So have at it, take all the time you need. Post us a video of a trailer park ANYWHERE in the country that looks like this. I dare you to try. — BuckShott (@00_Buckshott) March 23, 2024

I'll take "pathetic deflections" for 500 please — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) March 23, 2024

“Why major world city held to different standard than random trailer park” wonders area man — Evan (@EvanMcM) March 22, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It's not FAIR!

Why aren't we allowed to notice the decline in American cities under progressive politicians? — AConcernedParent (@AConcernedPare2) March 22, 2024

Because that's racist or something.

Duh.

