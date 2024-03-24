Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America

Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on March 24, 2024
Twitchy

If you see this footage from Bill Melugin out of context you might think this is Haiti or some other third-world country where people openly do drugs and crap on the streets. But sadly, this is Los Angeles.

Watch:

Sadly, most BLUE cities in America are starting to look just like this. When you combine crap progressive policies with woke officials and prosecutors who would rather not prosecute criminals because it's racist or something, this is what you get.

And honestly, some of these cities are so far gone under their Democrat leadership that we're not sure any of them can ever come back.

Guess they get what they vote for.

He thought this was a gotcha.

He was wrong.

Even if those trailer parks in rural Arkansas ARE rundown, that doesn't make Los Angeles any less crappy.

Sam J.
It's not just Joe, it's all Democrats and their crap policies and ideas. They are destroying American cities and then patting themselves on the backs because of equity or whatever. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It's not FAIR!

Because that's racist or something.

Duh.

