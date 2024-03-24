DELISH: Pollster Who Is NO Friend to Trump Explains How Letitia James is Actually HELPING Him Win (Watch)

You know it was probably pretty painful for Frank Luntz to say this about Trump considering he's never really been a fan of 45. Trump wins either way here when it comes to Letitia James; if she takes his property, he wins.

If she doesn't, he wins.

And she loses.

What makes this even more delicious is that she put herself into this no-win situation.

Watch:

If Letitia James starts seizing Trump’s properties, it will validate Trump’s claims of being targeted – and win him the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/GSf9wOww62 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) March 24, 2024

He's right. If she takes his property she validates Trump's claims that he is being targeted and likely influences Indies and Moderates to vote for him. In essence, Letitia is campaigning for Trump and she's too dumb and hateful to know better.

Hilarious, right?

He’s going to win anyways but he will win in a landslide when they do it. They will do it. They are that pathetic. — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) March 24, 2024

Why would we need to wait for her to start seizing assets in order to validate Trump’s claims of being targeted? Letitia James ran on targeting Trump before knowledge of any wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/u4vKNfbQrW — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) March 24, 2024

This is a good point. She literally ran on getting Trump.

It’s already clear that Trump is being targeted.



And the timing of it all speaks for itself.



It’s election interference — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) March 24, 2024

The 82 felony counts, 4 arrests, fake rape accusations, and endless made up media hoaxes already did that. — Pro Swing Trading 📈😎🇺🇸 (@Pro__Trading) March 24, 2024

Like these Tweeps, Luntz is right. We are seeing people on social media who did not like Trump this time around talking about voting for Trump watching Biden's government target him. You don't have to be a Trump supporter to see what's happening and know it's wrong.

So gosh, thanks for the assist, Letitia.

