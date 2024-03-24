Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and...
DELISH: Pollster Who Is NO Friend to Trump Explains How Letitia James is Actually HELPING Him Win (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on March 24, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

You know it was probably pretty painful for Frank Luntz to say this about Trump considering he's never really been a fan of 45. Trump wins either way here when it comes to Letitia James; if she takes his property, he wins.

If she doesn't, he wins.

And she loses.

What makes this even more delicious is that she put herself into this no-win situation. 

Watch:

He's right. If she takes his property she validates Trump's claims that he is being targeted and likely influences Indies and Moderates to vote for him. In essence, Letitia is campaigning for Trump and she's too dumb and hateful to know better.

Hilarious, right?

This is a good point. She literally ran on getting Trump.

Like these Tweeps, Luntz is right. We are seeing people on social media who did not like Trump this time around talking about voting for Trump watching Biden's government target him. You don't have to be a Trump supporter to see what's happening and know it's wrong.

John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
So gosh, thanks for the assist, Letitia.

======================================================================

