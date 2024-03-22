Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls for Trump Assassination

Nothing to see here, just James Carville chatting with Anderson Cooper and calling for Trump's assassination on CNN.

Watch:

James Carville says:

Joe Biden's surrogates should do the

"Wetwork" against Trump ...



*Notice No outcries or condemnations

by the news media ?🤔 pic.twitter.com/cX0vur0iop — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) March 21, 2024

Advertisement

This seems like a bigger deal to us than Trump claiming the auto industry would be a bloodbath under Biden.

But hey, what do we know, right?

Oh, so, "Wet Ops" as they call it in the intel world.



James Carville just called for assassination of Trump on-air.



Why? Because he is standing up to the radical Democratic Party that is looting America and wrecking the country.



Sickos. And an obvious case of "priming." — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 22, 2024

Holy cow.

More proof the media is full in the tank for one party.

Last weekend they all were shrieking about violent threats when Trump used a common economic term.

Here is Dem operative James Carville blatantly calling for violence against Trump, and no pearl-clutching is to be found. https://t.co/sPw7n281BY — Brad Slager: Flips On The Highbeams In Fog Of War (@MartiniShark) March 22, 2024

It's (D)different when (D)emocrats do it.

Why hasn’t the FBI arrested James Carville for suggesting that the former President and current Republican Presidential candidate be taken out? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 22, 2024

Good question.

News media are so dumb they think he's talking about washing windows. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) March 22, 2024

Or they'll play stupid and pretend he was talking about washing windows.

The same way they pretended Trump was calling for violence if he loses ...

Pretend is all they really know how to do.

======================================================================

Related:

Straight-UP Propaganda --> Joe Scarborough's Attempt to Blame Trump for Southern Border Crisis BACKFIRES

Defiant L's Thread Hilariously OWNING Lefties Across the Board for Using 'Bloodbath' the REAL Bloodbath

He CRYING?! Sen. John Kennedy Leaves Climate Change Lunatic SPEECHLESS in Heated Back and Forth (Watch)

Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER and X Has Thoughts (Watch)

Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.