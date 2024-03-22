LOL! Shaun King Disinvited from Ramadan Event After Being Caught Using Islam for...
Media TOOLS Who Lost Their MINDS Over 'Bloodbath' SILENT as James Carville Calls for Trump Assassination

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:25 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Nothing to see here, just James Carville chatting with Anderson Cooper and calling for Trump's assassination on CNN.

Watch:

This seems like a bigger deal to us than Trump claiming the auto industry would be a bloodbath under Biden.

But hey, what do we know, right?

Holy cow.

It's (D)different when (D)emocrats do it.

Good question.

Or they'll play stupid and pretend he was talking about washing windows.

The same way they pretended Trump was calling for violence if he loses ...

Pretend is all they really know how to do.

