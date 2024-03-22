Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out

Candace Owens and the Daily Wire have split.

Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship. — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) March 22, 2024

The rumors were rumbling all over Twitter this morning ...

Candace Owens removes Daily Wire from her Twitter & Instagram bios. She also unfollowed DW official accounts & most of her former Daily Wire co-workers. https://t.co/po6REDX0NX pic.twitter.com/1285KEQLMl — Cultist Ls 🇺🇸🐊 (@LoomerLs) March 22, 2024

Doing some digging ...

My crime, is that I do not believe that American taxpayers should have to pay for Israel’s wars or the wars of any other country.

I will not change my mind.

So the question is what will you do to me next?

The world is watching. https://t.co/q2MHv7rKHl — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 21, 2024

Yikes.

Candace Owens is now the new hero of ACTUAL Neo-Nazis who believe in installing REAL fascism reviving Nazi policies in America.



If you didn't get the memo and still think Candace has good intentions, it might be time to wake up. pic.twitter.com/L4kE4kWroP — Ridvan Aydemir | Apostate Prophet (@ApostateProphet) March 21, 2024

Yikes again.

I do not know Nick Fuentes, but you already know that. What I do know is that everyone can see what you guys are doing to me. Your pattern is well established and the world is waking up to it.

My crime is having stood up for myself against your network of smears. https://t.co/NFdTnZ5Lhm — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 21, 2024

We're not seeing much about what happened and why, but we'll keep an eye on it and update as we learn more.

--UPDATE--

Candace has verified the split:

The rumors are true— I am finally free.



If you would like to support my work, you can head to https://t.co/fOcTKYQDFk where you will be directed to my locals page.



Or, you can give a gift at https://t.co/SB1L1WZYwW



There will be many announcements in the weeks to come. 🇺🇸✝️ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 22, 2024

Here was her 'last' segment on Daily Wire last night:

“I’m not going to go away. I’m going to use my God-given voice to talk about the things that are important for me. I’m just asking to be left alone, or at least just report the truth.”@RealCandaceO delivers her final closing segment at The Daily Wire. pic.twitter.com/ua5MXW3DEB — Zach Henry (@zhenryaz) March 22, 2024

So it's legit, folks.

