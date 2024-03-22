SHOCKER! Here's the Network Evening News' Level of Interest in Border Invasion Video
Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER...
HOW MUCH for a 'Gay Senior Citizen Home'? Jesse Watters Highlights Insanity in...
Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Celebrates March Madness With Her ... Abortion Brack...
Is Mark Cuban in Charge There Too? Kraft Sports Publicly Posts Illegal Hiring...
Ghost Guns Weren't Scary Enough, so Maxwell Frost Has a New Boogeyman: ZOMBIE...
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
David Hogg DRAGGED for His Post Encouraging Mobs to go After Kyle Rittenhouse...
Letitia James Moves to Seize Donald Trump's Golf Course and Private Estate
Elon Musk Lays Out His Policies and Asks If He’s ‘Right Wing’
Don Lemon Interviewed 'Mediocre White Man' Elon Musk
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Even TIME Magazine Admits That Joe Biden's Campaign Is in Trouble

Daily Wire and Candace Owens Have Ended Their Relationship; Update - Candace Speaks Out

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File

Candace Owens and the Daily Wire have split. 

The rumors were rumbling all over Twitter this morning ... 

Advertisement

Doing some digging ... 

Yikes.

Yikes again.

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Advertisement

We're not seeing much about what happened and why, but we'll keep an eye on it and update as we learn more.

--UPDATE--

Candace has verified the split:

Here was her 'last' segment on Daily Wire last night:

So it's legit, folks.

---

======================================================================

Related:

Jamaal Bowman's Race Card DECLINED After He Claims GOP Doesn't Want 'People Like Him' to Have a Voice

Bless Her STUPID Little Heart: AOC Doubles DOWN Snapping at Ted Cruz for Mocking Her RICO Comments & LOL

Advertisement

LOL! You Can Actually SEE Jerry Nadler Getting DUMBER in Real-Time Claiming THIS About Women's Sports

'SLEAZIEST Vote-Trafficking Lawyer' Marc Elias WRECKED for Cowardly Subtweeting Claudia Tenney and DAMN

Cue Lefty MELTDOWN in 3 ... 2 ... 1 --> The Hill Shares New Poll With 'Horrific Results' for Team Biden

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DAILY WIRE CANDACE OWENS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism
Brett T.
Senator John Kennedy vs. Climate Change Activist
Twitchy Video
Brown SHIRTS?! Eric Swalwell and Joy Reid Want J6rs Left in Prison FOREVER and X Has Thoughts (Watch)
Sam J.
Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan Celebrates March Madness With Her ... Abortion Bracket
Grateful Calvin
HOW MUCH for a 'Gay Senior Citizen Home'? Jesse Watters Highlights Insanity in New Spending Bill
Doug P.
Rep. Thomas Massie Lays Out the Facts About Kyle Rittenhouse
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Professor Actually Shaking With Rage at Christopher Rufo Exposing More Plagiarism Brett T.
Advertisement