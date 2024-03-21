'SLEAZIEST Vote-Trafficking Lawyer' Marc Elias WRECKED for Cowardly Subtweeting Claudia Tenney and DAMN

Rep. Claudia Tenney says Democrats should face reality and impeach Biden.

She's right.

And that's probably why Aaron Rupar just couldn't DEAL with what she had to say. Then again, Rupar has a hard time dealing with much of anything so there's that.

GOP. Rep Claudia Tenney on Fox Business calls on Democrats to "face their own reality" and impeach Joe Biden 😆 pic.twitter.com/OTgHFTCxlG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 21, 2024

Not entirely sure why Rupar thinks impeaching Biden is funny (look at his edgy little emoji) but whatever floats his sad, progressive little boat.

It was at this point that Marc Elias chimed in ... for whatever reason.

She is such an embarrassment. https://t.co/WWFheUwSbx — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) March 21, 2024

And if anyone knows about being an embarrassment it's puffy-faced Marc Elias. Notice, Elias didn't have the nads to actually tag Tenney, BUT never fear, she somehow found his post and responded in kind.

Ok, so it's not kind at all but still a well-deserved response:

This is a compliment coming from the sleaziest vote trafficking lawyer in the country.



We took on Marc Elias in court and WON, while he tried to claim dominion voting machines rigged an election.



The only embarrassment here is Elias being sanctioned by a Federal Court. https://t.co/jtdeakBbwz pic.twitter.com/ex2gn1CwPH — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) March 21, 2024

And with the receipts, even!

BOOM.

Elias should change his official title to, 'Sleaziest Vote-Trafficking Lawyer in the Country.' Sure, it's a little clunky but accurate.

The corruption of the marxist democrats and their lawyers is the embarrassment — W. Brady (@Icrazyhorse13) March 21, 2024

The guy calling you and “embarrassment” was once hired to help the BLM Global Network Foundation cover up their fudged tax forms so they could keep their mansions.



Honestly I don’t know if you can even call him an embarrassment because that implies the ability to feel shame. pic.twitter.com/NN9mkV0DKH — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) March 21, 2024

Marc Elias is a dirtbag..... — Brigg's (@J9833J) March 21, 2024

We see no misinformation here.

Not even a little bit.

Ahem.

======================================================================

======================================================================

