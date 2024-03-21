'SLEAZIEST Vote-Trafficking Lawyer' Marc Elias WRECKED for Cowardly Subtweeting Claudia Tenney and DAMN

LOL! You Can Actually SEE Jerry Nadler Getting DUMBER in Real-Time Claiming THIS...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:55 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Claudia Tenney says Democrats should face reality and impeach Biden.

She's right. 

And that's probably why Aaron Rupar just couldn't DEAL with what she had to say. Then again, Rupar has a hard time dealing with much of anything so there's that.

Not entirely sure why Rupar thinks impeaching Biden is funny (look at his edgy little emoji) but whatever floats his sad, progressive little boat. 

It was at this point that Marc Elias chimed in ... for whatever reason.

And if anyone knows about being an embarrassment it's puffy-faced Marc Elias. Notice, Elias didn't have the nads to actually tag Tenney, BUT never fear, she somehow found his post and responded in kind.

Ok, so it's not kind at all but still a well-deserved response:

And with the receipts, even! 

BOOM.

Elias should change his official title to, 'Sleaziest Vote-Trafficking Lawyer in the Country.' Sure, it's a little clunky but accurate.

We see no misinformation here.

Not even a little bit.

Ahem.

