Supporters of Former NBC Exec Weirdo Seemingly Obsessed With Barron Trump Only Make...
Finish the Job: New Palestinian Poll Tells Israel All They Need to Know...
Chicago’s Disturbing Lawsuit Against Glock
OH, SNAP: Rep. Mike Waltz DESTROYS Eric Swalwell in Less Than Thirty Seconds...
‘I've Done Everything I Can To Keep My Children Out of the Public...
The Atlantic: Any New Yorker Will Tell You What They Love About the...
Biden Judicial Nominee Not a Gun Expert, Can’t Define ‘Assault Weapon’
DEI Kills: Woke Doctors Remove Very Real Racial Differences in Kidney Function, Mess...
Rep. Katie Porter Says Trump Will Have His Demise; Maybe a Heart Attack
'Ridiculous Stalinist Clowns': Jacobin Demands State-Funded Media to Stop Flood of Journal...
Arizona Senator Tells Her Colleagues in a Speech About Her Plan to Get...
Seth Dillon Marks Two Year Anniversary of the Babylon Bee Tweet That Helped...
'Hell Yes': A Thousand Hollywood Creatives Sign Letter to Jonathan Glazer After Horrible...
Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony

Ya' LOVE to See It! Good News for Trump, BAD News for Michael Cohen, and Even WORSE News for Alvin Bragg

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Would you look at that? Looks like Michael Cohen may have committed perjury.

Say it ain't so!

And he seems like such an honest fellow, ya' know?

Heh.

Advertisement

Shocking! We feel shocked.

Ok, maybe not.

From justthenews.com:

Former President Donald Trump scored an unexpected victory ahead of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's trial against him when a federal judge denied Michael Cohen's bid to end his supervised release early on the grounds that the former Trump attorney may have committed perjury.

Cohen on Wednesday asked the court to lift his supervised release because he testified in New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud case against Trump, which resulted in a $454 million judgment against the former president. Cohen is expected to be Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's star witness in his criminal case against Trump over the former president's alleged involvement in hush-money payments.

Cohen, who has tried three times before to lift the supervision set to end in November, told the judge that there has been a "substantial change in circumstances" since he testified against Trump in October 2023.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Guess being a sniveling liar doesn't always work out so hot ... especially when that sniveling liar may have PERJURED himself.

Almost as if these cases are nothing more than horrible people weaponizing the justice system to play politics.

Ahem.

It would seem Cohen's reputation precedes him. 

Recommended

Finish the Job: New Palestinian Poll Tells Israel All They Need to Know to Continue Destroying Hamas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Ironically, we all did.

======================================================================

Related:

Former NBC Exec and TOOL Seemingly Obsessed with Barron Trump Continues Making Things WORSE for HIMSELF

Rachel Bitecofer Shows Her True Colors Worrying About Who Will Pick Her Food If Trump Secures the Border

'Black Womanist' Doesn't Want People 'Preaching' Fiscal Responsibility to Her Because REPARATIONS and LOL

BOOM: Elon Musk Calls Google OUT for Using Censorship to Help Dems '1000s of Times' EVERY Election Season

Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat and Killed Cops

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: MICHAEL COHEN TRUMP ALVIN BRAGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Finish the Job: New Palestinian Poll Tells Israel All They Need to Know to Continue Destroying Hamas
Grateful Calvin
OH, SNAP: Rep. Mike Waltz DESTROYS Eric Swalwell in Less Than Thirty Seconds (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Supporters of Former NBC Exec Weirdo Seemingly Obsessed With Barron Trump Only Make Things WORSE and LOL
Sam J.
‘I've Done Everything I Can To Keep My Children Out of the Public Eye:’ J.K. Rowling Threatens a Lawsuit
Aaron Walker
DEI Kills: Woke Doctors Remove Very Real Racial Differences in Kidney Function, Mess Up Transplant List
Amy Curtis
The Atlantic: Any New Yorker Will Tell You What They Love About the Subway Is Their Fellow Riders
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Finish the Job: New Palestinian Poll Tells Israel All They Need to Know to Continue Destroying Hamas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement