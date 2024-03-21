Ya' LOVE to See It! Good News for Trump, BAD News for Michael Cohen, and Even WORSE News for Alvin Bragg

Would you look at that? Looks like Michael Cohen may have committed perjury.

Say it ain't so!

And he seems like such an honest fellow, ya' know?

Heh.

Trump scores win ahead of Manhattan trial after judge suggests star witness Cohen committed perjury https://t.co/53InLYPHna — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) March 21, 2024

Shocking! We feel shocked.

Ok, maybe not.

From justthenews.com:

Former President Donald Trump scored an unexpected victory ahead of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's trial against him when a federal judge denied Michael Cohen's bid to end his supervised release early on the grounds that the former Trump attorney may have committed perjury. Cohen on Wednesday asked the court to lift his supervised release because he testified in New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James' civil fraud case against Trump, which resulted in a $454 million judgment against the former president. Cohen is expected to be Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's star witness in his criminal case against Trump over the former president's alleged involvement in hush-money payments. Cohen, who has tried three times before to lift the supervision set to end in November, told the judge that there has been a "substantial change in circumstances" since he testified against Trump in October 2023.

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Guess being a sniveling liar doesn't always work out so hot ... especially when that sniveling liar may have PERJURED himself.

Almost as if these cases are nothing more than horrible people weaponizing the justice system to play politics.

Ahem.

Cohen, is just another Avenatti, type lawyer of which there are far too many of — Diogenes2020 (@Diogenes20203) March 21, 2024

It would seem Cohen's reputation precedes him.

Ironically, we all did.

