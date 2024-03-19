Rachel Bitecofer Shows Her True Colors Worrying About Who Will Pick Her Food If Trump Secures the Border

Complaining about Trump fixing the border because then brown people won't be able to pick your food for you is a Helluva take ... but we'd expect nothing more (or less) from a Democrat. They've never really changed their stripes.

See for yourself:

How much will your groceries cost after Trump has rounded up all the field workers? — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) March 18, 2024

You know the face you make when you read something you're not sure you read correctly the first time so you read it again a second and third time and are still shocked to see it says what you thought it said the first time you read it?

Yeah, just made that face.

“Who will scrub our toilets and pick our vegetables if Donald Trump is elected??” https://t.co/PCuutbkdZb — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) March 19, 2024

Also Rachel: “How much will your cotton cost after Lincoln has freed the slaves?” https://t.co/qGG6isLuwb — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) March 19, 2024

Oof.

BUT WHO WILL PICK OUR CROPS AND CLEAN OUR HOUSES WITHOUT OUR SERVANTS https://t.co/66ZbeLLHj5 — That Chick From Seattle (@burnedinseattle) March 19, 2024

And Democrats think they're the good guys.

Bummer for her, right?

The fun part of this argument is that it's the same one 1850's southern democrats made prior to Lincoln freeing the slaves. https://t.co/VL2JB4jX3D — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 19, 2024

Helluva “progressive” argument in favor of illegal immigration.



“We need their underpaid labor!”



“Who will pick out cotton?”



“Who will clean our toilets?” https://t.co/Ah4llYe9N2 — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) March 19, 2024

Progressive always seems pretty damn regressive, ya' know?

