Uh Oh: Apple Considers Adding Google's Gemini to the iPhone
'Black Womanist' Doesn't Want People 'Preaching' Fiscal Responsibility to Her Because REPA...
Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out...
BOOM: Elon Musk Calls Google OUT for Using Censorship to Help Dems '1000s...
Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat a...
Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and...
HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is...
Mike Rowe Leaves CNN Anchor Speechless With His Response to Her Ridiculous Question
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and...
'Target Comics': Scotland's New Hate Crime Law Makes Us Grateful for the First...
More Like Pro-BOZO --> Shaun King Proves He's the GRIFT That Keeps On...
WAAAT?! Throw Out Everything You THINK You Know About Election Fraud Before Reading...
Don't Quit Your Day Job: Stephen King Shares His Fictional Version of American...
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After...

Rachel Bitecofer Shows Her True Colors Worrying About Who Will Pick Her Food If Trump Secures the Border

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on March 19, 2024
Meme

Complaining about Trump fixing the border because then brown people won't be able to pick your food for you is a Helluva take ... but we'd expect nothing more (or less) from a Democrat. They've never really changed their stripes.

Advertisement

See for yourself:

You know the face you make when you read something you're not sure you read correctly the first time so you read it again a second and third time and are still shocked to see it says what you thought it said the first time you read it?

Yeah, just made that face.

Oof.

And Democrats think they're the good guys.

Bummer for her, right?

Recommended

Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics
Sam J.
Advertisement

Progressive always seems pretty damn regressive, ya' know?

======================================================================

Related:

'Black Womanist' Doesn't Want People 'Preaching' Fiscal Responsibility to Her Because REPARATIONS and LOL

BOOM: Elon Musk Calls Google OUT for Using Censorship to Help Dems '1000s of Times' EVERY Election Season

Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat and Killed Cops

Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS

It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for Defaming Him

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ILLEGALS SOUTHERN BORDER RACHEL BITECOFER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics
Sam J.
'Black Womanist' Doesn't Want People 'Preaching' Fiscal Responsibility to Her Because REPARATIONS and LOL
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat and Killed Cops
Sam J.
Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
BOOM: Elon Musk Calls Google OUT for Using Censorship to Help Dems '1000s of Times' EVERY Election Season
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics Sam J.
Advertisement