Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out...
Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat a...
Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and...
HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is...
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Mike Rowe's Response to Ridiculous Question
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and...
'Target Comics': Scotland's New Hate Crime Law Makes Us Grateful for the First...
More Like Pro-BOZO --> Shaun King Proves He's the GRIFT That Keeps On...
WAAAT?! Throw Out Everything You THINK You Know About Election Fraud Before Reading...
Don't Quit Your Day Job: Stephen King Shares His Fictional Version of American...
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After...
Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only...
Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Drops Some Truth Bombs About Masculinity
UNHINGED: Keith Olbermann Being Keith Olbermann, Casually Wishes Trump Was Assassinated

BOOM: Elon Musk Calls Google OUT for Using Censorship to Help Dems '1000s of Times' EVERY Election Season

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on March 19, 2024
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

We never thought we'd see a headline like this ... and yet, here we are.

Republicans and people on the right in general have spent YEARS being told how crazy we all are for talking about efforts by the mainstream media and Big Tech to censor any and all of us in an ongoing effort to help Democrats and the left.

Advertisement

As a Twitchy reader, this will in no way shock you, but it might piss you off even more.

Ya' don't say!

Elon Musk helped push this story making it viral:

We all see you, Google.

Even the richest man in the world.

Interesting point. When we went to search for Democrats saying, “bloodbath,” we were inundated with stories about Trump saying it. After several pages of search results, we still weren't able to find anything, and PLEASE, we all know they've used it more than once.

Recommended

Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is true. And now you know why we keep asking you to sign up for Twitchy VIP — our pals in Big Tech don't want us to exist and what better way than to cut off our ability to make money through advertising?

Their advertising manager literally admitted it. (Side note, if you want to sign up for Twitchy VIP that would be super cool, and since you'd be doing us a solid, use promo code CENSORSHIP to save 50% on that membership)

Being on the right can feel like an uphill battle, but just remember, they wouldn't work so hard to censor us so much if we weren't right about all of them and everything in general. 

======================================================================

Related:

Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat and Killed Cops

Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS

Advertisement

HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is NEVER an Economic Term

It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for Defaming Him

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ELECTIONS ELON MUSK GOOGLE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics
Sam J.
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Julie Kelly Straight-Up DECIMATES Loser Democrat Claiming Jan 6 Protesters Brutally Beat and Killed Cops
Sam J.
Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is NEVER an Economic Term
Sam J.
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for Defaming Him
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ted Lieu Claims Trump Is BROKE Then Gets SNAPPY After People Point Out How DUMB He Is About Economics Sam J.
Advertisement