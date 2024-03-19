BOOM: Elon Musk Calls Google OUT for Using Censorship to Help Dems '1000s of Times' EVERY Election Season

We never thought we'd see a headline like this ... and yet, here we are.

Republicans and people on the right in general have spent YEARS being told how crazy we all are for talking about efforts by the mainstream media and Big Tech to censor any and all of us in an ongoing effort to help Democrats and the left.

As a Twitchy reader, this will in no way shock you, but it might piss you off even more.

Ya' don't say!

Elon Musk helped push this story making it viral:

This article understates the magnitude of the problem – Google interferes to help Democrats thousands of times every election season!



This is to be expected when their censorship (aka “Trust & Safety”) teams are have far left political views. https://t.co/y36yzdzIUQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2024

We all see you, Google.

Even the richest man in the world.

Its more than just during election season too. Go use Google to try and find narratives that aren't mainstream about a multitude of issues. Covid, censorship, economics, etc.



They bury everything that isn't part of the progressive agenda. Clearly. — Joshua Smith from Break The Cycle (@JoshuaAtLarge) March 19, 2024

Interesting point. When we went to search for Democrats saying, “bloodbath,” we were inundated with stories about Trump saying it. After several pages of search results, we still weren't able to find anything, and PLEASE, we all know they've used it more than once.

Correct. Google advertising manager Adriano Amaduzzi, explained that the organization “can offer free credits, free advertising credits, to Democratic parties for advertising,” and actually stop “right-wing parties from advertising.”: https://t.co/gnvYIGZ3CD — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 18, 2024

This is true.

Their advertising manager literally admitted it.

Being on the right can feel like an uphill battle, but just remember, they wouldn't work so hard to censor us so much if we weren't right about all of them and everything in general.

