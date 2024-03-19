HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is NEVER an Economic Term

Daniel Goldman has quickly become a 'featured' mouth-breather here on Twitchy. Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, and AOC might want to keep an eye on this guy because he's quickly out-stupiding them all. Although, if we're being fair, we're not sure anyone can out-stupid AOC, but we digress.

This was pretty damn dumb.

Since when does anybody use the term “bloodbath” related to economic problems?



Especially someone who already incited a “bloodbath” after he lost the last election.



We all know what he meant. Keep the gaslighting to yourself. https://t.co/GKiE3zPpvY — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 18, 2024

We all know what he said because we heard it, Dan. And no matter how much you whiny liars try and pretend he was threatening the country, it's just not so. What next, will Dan complain about us saying he got buried with his own BS?

Maybe we shouldn't give him any ideas.

Just one week ago you blithering idiot: https://t.co/jBU5u5orEh — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 18, 2024

Calling this guy a blithering idiot is an insult to other blithering idiots.

You knew we were gonna say that, didn't you? A+!

I don't know, Dan. When do they?https://t.co/DVsyMT0jre — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 18, 2024

Since forever. It’s constantly used in business and to describe the markets.



It’s cute you leftists are just learning this.



More proof Trump is a man of the people and not another snake of a politician! pic.twitter.com/ji8K89xiau — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 18, 2024

How dumb can you be? Seriously: HOW. DUMB. CAN. YOU. BE? pic.twitter.com/auOIhP1mmQ — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 19, 2024

Pretty damn dumb.

Clearly.

Biden's economy has been a bloodbath for Americans.



You're welcome, trust-fund brat. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 18, 2024

Oof, owned by the Dictionary itself.

Painful.

BUUUUUUUUT TRUMP.

Or something.

