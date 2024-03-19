Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and...
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Mike Rowe's Response to Ridiculous Question
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and...
'Target Comics': Scotland's New Hate Crime Law Makes Us Grateful for the First...
More Like Pro-BOZO --> Shaun King Proves He's the GRIFT That Keeps On...
WAAAT?! Throw Out Everything You THINK You Know About Election Fraud Before Reading...
Don't Quit Your Day Job: Stephen King Shares His Fictional Version of American...
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After...
Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only...
Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Drops Some Truth Bombs About Masculinity
UNHINGED: Keith Olbermann Being Keith Olbermann, Casually Wishes Trump Was Assassinated
Aaron Rupar Stunned What Donald Trump Said About Lifelong Devout Catholic Joe Biden
NBC News Reports That President Biden Has Grown Angry About Re-Election Effort
The New Yorker Describes the 'Repressive, Authoritarian Soul' of 'Thomas the Tank Engine'...

HURR DURR! Rep. Daniel Goldman BURIED Under His Own BS Claiming 'Bloodbath' Is NEVER an Economic Term

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Daniel Goldman has quickly become a 'featured' mouth-breather here on Twitchy. Eric Swalwell, Ted Lieu, and AOC might want to keep an eye on this guy because he's quickly out-stupiding them all. Although, if we're being fair, we're not sure anyone can out-stupid AOC, but we digress.

Advertisement

This was pretty damn dumb.

We all know what he said because we heard it, Dan. And no matter how much you whiny liars try and pretend he was threatening the country, it's just not so. What next, will Dan complain about us saying he got buried with his own BS? 

Maybe we shouldn't give him any ideas.

Calling this guy a blithering idiot is an insult to other blithering idiots.

You knew we were gonna say that, didn't you? A+!

Pretty damn dumb.

Clearly.

Recommended

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oof, owned by the Dictionary itself.

Painful.

BUUUUUUUUT TRUMP.

Or something.

======================================================================

Related:

More Like Pro-BOZO --> Shaun King Proves He's the GRIFT That Keeps On Grifting With THIS Pathetic 'Ask'

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL

Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only Makes Things WORSE

Mother Jones' Clara Jeffery DRAGGED for Being More Worried About Guy Protecting Free Speech Than Commies

GRRL, BYE: AOC Offering to 'Connect the Dots' for Kristie Noem Does NOT End Well for Her, Like at All

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL
Sam J.
Incitement to VIOLENCE! REEE! Joe Scarborough DRAGGED With His OWN 'Bloodbath' Tweet and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
It Is SOOO On! Trump Calls Down the THUNDER on ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for Defaming Him
Sam J.
'Target Comics': Scotland's New Hate Crime Law Makes Us Grateful for the First Amendment
Amy Curtis
Keith Olbermann BACKPEDALS After Twitter Spanks Him for Wishing Death on Trump, Only Makes Things WORSE
Sam J.
Don't Quit Your Day Job: Stephen King Shares His Fictional Version of American Politics and LOL
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL Sam J.
Advertisement