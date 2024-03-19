'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL

Wow, and we thought Liz Cheney was annoying BEFORE the whole January 6th 'bombshell' came out about her committee hiding pertinent, even exonerating, evidence about Trump. Hey, we get it, Nancy Pelosi chose her and Adam Kinzinger for a reason, and that was to create some sort of 'bipartisan' feel to this kangaroo court.

Nancy probably knew eventually he truth would come out and what better way to get back at a Cheney, right?

Don't mind us, we've just got our tinfoil on a little too tight this morning.

Liz continues to melt down ... every day, a little bit more.

Is it just a coincidence that Donald Trump took over the RNC, fired most of its Republican staff, and installed his daughter-law as co-chair at the same time he’s become desperate for money and can’t post bond? Donors better beware. https://t.co/zocaErajy9 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 19, 2024

Is it just a coincidence that Liz has been pretty much tweeting nonstop since The Federalist busted her?

Hrm.

Says the traitor who destroyed the J6 evidence to protect her own ass. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 19, 2024

Nothing she says from here on out about Trump will matter to anyone except the Trump-hating mouth-breathers looking for more anti-Trump red meat. Sadly, these same Trump haters hate her just as much, it's just that right now she's convenient.

Way to destroy a legacy and a dynasty, Liz.

But wait, there's more.

There's always more.

Lying in all caps doesn’t make it true, Donald. You know you and your lawyers have long had the evidence. https://t.co/UpvCbAaChT — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 17, 2024

Hi Donald: you know these are lies. You have had all the grand jury & J6 transcripts for many months. You’re trying to halt your 1/6 trial because your VP, WH counsel, WH aides, campaign & DOJ officials etc will testify against you. You’re afraid of the truth and you should be. https://t.co/6L3N61OJw1 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 17, 2024

And on and on and on.

Sounds like someone is projecting to us.

I asked you a while back, Liz: did you delete anything? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 17, 2024

Lawyer Up Lizzie — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) March 17, 2024

Lying because of your hate for one man does not make it true Liz. — Ginny (@ginkates) March 18, 2024

She's not exactly making herself look any better, ya' know? In fact, we think it's safe to say she's only making herself look WORSE at this point.

