'Lawyer UP, Liz!' Liz Cheney Goes Full BASKET CASE in Days-Long Meltdown After J6 Committee BOMBSHELL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Wow, and we thought Liz Cheney was annoying BEFORE the whole January 6th 'bombshell' came out about her committee hiding pertinent, even exonerating, evidence about Trump. Hey, we get it, Nancy Pelosi chose her and Adam Kinzinger for a reason, and that was to create some sort of 'bipartisan' feel to this kangaroo court.

Nancy probably knew eventually he truth would come out and what better way to get back at a Cheney, right?

Don't mind us, we've just got our tinfoil on a little too tight this morning.

Liz continues to melt down ... every day, a little bit more.

Is it just a coincidence that Liz has been pretty much tweeting nonstop since The Federalist busted her? 

Hrm.

Nothing she says from here on out about Trump will matter to anyone except the Trump-hating mouth-breathers looking for more anti-Trump red meat. Sadly, these same Trump haters hate her just as much, it's just that right now she's convenient. 

Way to destroy a legacy and a dynasty, Liz.

But wait, there's more.

There's always more.

And on and on and on.

Sounds like someone is projecting to us.

She's not exactly making herself look any better, ya' know? In fact, we think it's safe to say she's only making herself look WORSE at this point.

======================================================================

