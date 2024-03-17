Mother Jones' Clara Jeffery DRAGGED for Being More Worried About Guy Protecting Free...
GRRL, BYE: AOC Offering to 'Connect the Dots' for Kristie Noem Does NOT End Well for Her, Like at All

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on March 17, 2024

Mike Pence has said he will not endorse Trump.

Ok.

Most of us are ok with that - it's no secret they don't really care for one another, especially since Pence was very vocal about his dislike for Trump during his own campaign. Only an idiot would be surprised that Pence is refusing to endorse Trump.

Case in point:

Reminder, AOC wasn't in the Capitol that day.

Reminder, AOC couldn't connect the dots if they were all the same color and already connected for her.

To be fair, we've been a little confused about Noem's bizarre QVC-like behavior lately but we'd take Noem on her worst day over AOC on her best day ALL DAY, every day and twice on Sundays.

But it was skeery!

The GALLOWS!

These people.

We can only hope.

