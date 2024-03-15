How Do Spring Breakers Feel About Joe Biden? Well...
Glenn Greenwald Steps Up to Show Everyone How Damn DUMB Don Lemon and CNN Really ARE and It's Perfect

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:20 PM on March 15, 2024
Photo by Jason Mendez/Invision/AP

Don Lemon is big mad at Elon Musk for not paying him millions to do his show on X. So mad, in fact, he went on CNN to complain about it and demand Musk censor more political speech on X.

No one ever accused Lemong of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Glenn Greenwald put it perfectly:

Greenwald has talked about this quite a bit, especially since free speech is in his wheelhouse.

But you know, Elon Musk is the real problem.

Or something.

Yup. 

Ain't THAT the truth?

So, you know, not censorship.

Alrighty then.

One must ask oneself, who's dumber, Don Lemon or CNN?

THAT'S a tough one.

======================================================================

Tags: CNN DON LEMON GLENN GREENWALD

