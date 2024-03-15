Glenn Greenwald Steps Up to Show Everyone How Damn DUMB Don Lemon and CNN Really ARE and It's Perfect

Don Lemon is big mad at Elon Musk for not paying him millions to do his show on X. So mad, in fact, he went on CNN to complain about it and demand Musk censor more political speech on X.

No one ever accused Lemong of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Glenn Greenwald put it perfectly:

Permit me to show you how dumb Don Lemon and CNN are, but also the core liberal idiocy on free speech.



Lemon accuses Musk of not supporting free speech because Musk won't pay him millions for his show. 60 seconds later, Lemon demands Musk censor more political speech on X: pic.twitter.com/hHjLCoY2rZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 15, 2024

Greenwald has talked about this quite a bit, especially since free speech is in his wheelhouse.

The vast majority of the Democratic Party, most American liberals, and parts of the left - and almost all of their allies in corporate media - have spent 8 years cheering online censorship by a union of state and corporate power.



Often led by CNN and people like Don Lemon: https://t.co/spIYm3EfmW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2024

But you know, Elon Musk is the real problem.

Or something.

As the original tweet by @alx suggests, @donlemon is free to post on this platform as much as he wants and whatever he wants -- unlike the people he demanded be banned and silenced from social media in accordance with prevailing liberal sentiment in the US: pic.twitter.com/Fnv1A4VpLv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2024

Yup.

You can take Don Lemon out of CNN, but you can't take CNN out of Don Lemon. — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 15, 2024

Ain't THAT the truth?

Lemon then ends the segment by saying his full interview with Elon will be posted and available on… X.



Because Elon did not ban or suppress him, but just decided not to pay him. — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 15, 2024

So, you know, not censorship.

Alrighty then.

Don Lemon had the opportunity to build a new brand/show and appeal to a larger audience but he chose to remain locked in his CNN mindset.



CNN fired Don Lemon and paid him a $24M settlement just to bring him back on air to trash Elon.🤦‍♂️🤡 pic.twitter.com/eR4wd10ajX — Eddie (@ICU1010) March 15, 2024

One must ask oneself, who's dumber, Don Lemon or CNN?

THAT'S a tough one.

