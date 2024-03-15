TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel Rhetoric in 1 BRUTAL Tweet

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats aren't even trying to hide their virulent hatred of Israel anymore. Just yesterday, Chuck Schumer suggested Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace and should be removed from office.

No, really.

Chuckles, of course, said nothing about Hamas surrendering or releasing the hostages. No no. He was far more concerned about trashing Israel.

Jerry Nadler agrees with Schumer ... we know, you're totally shocked because usually Nadler is such a stand-up guy.

.@SenSchumer is right. Prime Minister Netanyahu has become an obstacle to peace and the two state solution. — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) March 14, 2024

Netanyahu refuses to allow Hamas to do what they and the majority of Palestinians want ... destroy all the Jews.

Ted Cruz with what we call a 'twofer' - two dumb birds with one stone:

Pitiful. Dems are no longer hiding their virulent hatred of Israel.



This is not your father’s Democratic Party. https://t.co/o2oCvEMNs4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 14, 2024

Pitiful.

Abhorrent.

Shameful.

And he's right, this is not their father's Democratic Party ALTHOUGH, it could be their great great great grandfather's Democratic Party.

Just sayin'.

Note, this is where we typically snag other posts/tweets from people agreeing and saying other smart stuff BUT since it's Ted Cruz, the majority of replies are from annoying, angry, thin-skinned, frothy-mouthed haters.

Case in point:

Oh come on Ted. If you can love vacationing in Mexico while hating the cartels... — Kes Bretagne (@KesendraB) March 14, 2024

Ted Cruz’s pandering is pathetic and an insult to Jews. In all polls, such as Israel's Channel 13 in December or any others who ask the question, over 70 percent of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign – between one-quarter and 30 percent want him to go right now, even during the… — The New York Independent (@nyi_news) March 14, 2024

Huh?

Yeah, we're not seeing those polls, but nice try.

Embarrassing jerk — ChristAnthony (@chrisanthony888) March 14, 2024

Jerry Nadler or Chuck Schumer? The answer is BOTH.

GOP, not your father’s Republican Party.. — Brody (my Fur Baby 💙) (@Boblaze426) March 15, 2024

One has to wonder if any of these trolls are smart enough to realize they're just proving Cruz right.

We're guessing the answer is no.

