And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are In for...
Come ON! Toronto Police Suggest 'New Auto Theft Prevention Tactics' (Gee, What's Next?)
CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking...
This Is Just Getting Sad Now
'ABSOLUTE Trash': Jake Tapper's Aaron Rodgers Segment a Reminder You Do NOT Hate...
Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden...
Judge Rules Fulton County DA Fani Willis Can Still Lead the Trump Case...
We Did NOT Have Mark Hamill Humiliating Himself Cheering Eric Swalwell On Our...
Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead
Breaking: Nikole Hannah-Jones Publishes a Piece in the New York Times
Harmeet K. Dhillon Tells How the 'Lawless Horror Show' at the Border Has...
ABC Correspondent Pushes Oklahoma Superintendent on His 'Anti-Trans' Policies
SHOCKER! Illegal Online Drug Purchasers Find Out the Hard Way That Online Criminals...
Watch President Joe Biden's Handlers Hustle the Press Away When He Takes Questions

TWOFER! Ted Cruz Uses Chuck Schumer to DROP Jerry Nadler and His Anti-Israel Rhetoric in 1 BRUTAL Tweet

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on March 15, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats aren't even trying to hide their virulent hatred of Israel anymore. Just yesterday, Chuck Schumer suggested Netanyahu is an obstacle to peace and should be removed from office.

Advertisement

No, really.

Chuckles, of course, said nothing about Hamas surrendering or releasing the hostages. No no. He was far more concerned about trashing Israel.

Jerry Nadler agrees with Schumer ... we know, you're totally shocked because usually Nadler is such a stand-up guy.

Netanyahu refuses to allow Hamas to do what they and the majority of Palestinians want ... destroy all the Jews. 

Ted Cruz with what we call a 'twofer' - two dumb birds with one stone:

Pitiful.

Abhorrent.

Shameful.

And he's right, this is not their father's Democratic Party ALTHOUGH, it could be their great great great grandfather's Democratic Party.

Just sayin'.

Note, this is where we typically snag other posts/tweets from people agreeing and saying other smart stuff BUT since it's Ted Cruz, the majority of replies are from annoying, angry, thin-skinned, frothy-mouthed haters.

Recommended

CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis
Sam J.
Advertisement

Case in point:

Huh?

Yeah, we're not seeing those polls, but nice try.

Jerry Nadler or Chuck Schumer? The answer is BOTH.

One has to wonder if any of these trolls are smart enough to realize they're just proving Cruz right.

We're guessing the answer is no.

======================================================================

Related:

Eric Swalwell Claims MAGA is Threatening Him and LOL You'll Never GUESS Who Believes Him (Ok, You Might)

'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)

Advertisement

Joey Jones FOILS Republicans Against Trump's Lame Attempt to Paint Trump as a Perv in One PERFECT Post

James Lindsay Gives David Hogg a LESSON in Illegal Immigration He Won't SOON Forget With Just ONE Tweet

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER TED CRUZ JERRY NADLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis
Sam J.
Here's an 'If the Election Were Held Today' Map That'll Make Team Biden Panic Even More
Doug P.
Advil Tries to Tackle 'Systemic Pain Racism,' Gives Itself a Headache Instead
Amy Curtis
And. Here. We. GOOO! Sounds Like January 6th Committee Members Are In for a WORLD of Hurt
Sam J.
We Did NOT Have Mark Hamill Humiliating Himself Cheering Eric Swalwell On Our Bingo Card But Here We Are
Sam J.
'ABSOLUTE Trash': Jake Tapper's Aaron Rodgers Segment a Reminder You Do NOT Hate the Media Enough (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Legal Analyst Says Quiet Part About Judge McAfee's Ruling OUT LOUD Taking Victory Lap for Fani Willis Sam J.
Advertisement