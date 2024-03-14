'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)

We could watch Sen. John Kennedy destroy Biden and his growing inflation over and over and over again. Honestly, we could watch Kennedy chew up and spit out any and all Democrats every day BUT watching him tear Biden a new one after inflation ticked up MORE than expected in February?

*CHEF'S KISS*

Watch:

Sen. Kennedy BRUTALLY FLAMES Joe Biden in only the way he could after new inflation numbers SHOCK:



"I can't say I'm surprised. Joe Biden is an inflation MACHINE... I think the Biden White House would lower the average IQ of an entire city."🤣 pic.twitter.com/JjIp5GDGfj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 14, 2024

There's just something so friendly about him as he rips Biden apart. Sort of like Biden should thank him for decimating him so kindly, ya' know?

That's what makes it so great. Kennedy could be a character on the Andy Griffith Show with that down-home, friendly, kind accent ... that warm smile

Too good.

Hey @POTUS We the people can’t afford our groceries! 😡😡😡😡😡 https://t.co/mcCEd94208 — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) March 14, 2024

Seems sort of significant, ya' know?

You don’t need any charts or media to tell the consumer how had inflation is.

The trip to the grocery store every week is self telling. — Toe Knee (@TonyMoonLander) March 14, 2024

True story.

