'An Inflation MACHINE': Sen. John Kennedy FLAMES Biden About Inflation as Only He Can and BAHAHA (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:45 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We could watch Sen. John Kennedy destroy Biden and his growing inflation over and over and over again. Honestly, we could watch Kennedy chew up and spit out any and all Democrats every day BUT watching him tear Biden a new one after inflation ticked up MORE than expected in February?

*CHEF'S KISS*

Watch:

There's just something so friendly about him as he rips Biden apart. Sort of like Biden should thank him for decimating him so kindly, ya' know?

That's what makes it so great. Kennedy could be a character on the Andy Griffith Show with that down-home, friendly, kind accent ... that warm smile

Too good.

Seems sort of significant, ya' know?

True story.

======================================================================

