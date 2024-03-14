Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to...
Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling for New Israel Elections

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Schumer is doing his part for HAMAS by calling for new elections in Israel. Seems ol' Chuckles thinks Netanyahu is too old school to lead Israel and is somehow blocking peace.

Forget that Hamas and Palestinians agree about that whole 'Jews shouldn't exist' thing and Netanyahu is defending his people.

Just when we think Democrats in this country can't be more out of touch with reality and Americans as a whole, they prove us wrong and do something like that. Mitch McConnell, who we have recently been fairly disappointed in, came out swinging though.

No really.

Finally.

And BOOM.

Seeing a lot of that. 

Especially lately.

We see what he did there.

Ya' love to see it.

Wish we could see MORE of it.

All day, every day, and twice on Sundays.

