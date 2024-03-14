Hot DAMN! 'Cocaine Mitch' McConnell Is BACK, LIGHTS Chuck Schumer UP for Calling for New Israel Elections

As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Schumer is doing his part for HAMAS by calling for new elections in Israel. Seems ol' Chuckles thinks Netanyahu is too old school to lead Israel and is somehow blocking peace.

Forget that Hamas and Palestinians agree about that whole 'Jews shouldn't exist' thing and Netanyahu is defending his people.

Just when we think Democrats in this country can't be more out of touch with reality and Americans as a whole, they prove us wrong and do something like that. Mitch McConnell, who we have recently been fairly disappointed in, came out swinging though.

No really.

Finally.

McConnell quite rightly hits Schumer’s Israel comments — hard: pic.twitter.com/ig7Po4OuVQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 14, 2024

And BOOM.

I seldom agree with Mitch but he is spot on. — Jazzy (@JazzyLensing) March 14, 2024

Seeing a lot of that.

Especially lately.

We see what he did there.

McConnell destroying Schumer and the progressives. https://t.co/UrlEYxR2Nb — Jerome Cochran (@Cochranlaw) March 14, 2024

Ya' love to see it.

Wish we could see MORE of it.

Give ‘em hell Mitch https://t.co/gZ7n07zxq0 — Rick Wiley (@rick_wiley) March 14, 2024

All day, every day, and twice on Sundays.

