BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like CRAZY is SO Telling

Inflation rose in February. Even more so than they expected.

Huh. Ya' don't say? But Biden said things are super awesome in our economy, he yelled about it for about an hour a week ago, even.

Did he lie? NO WAY. Joe Biden is a bastion of honesty and integrity, surely he would never lie to the American people.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Yeah, things suck under Biden and they have since the turnip came into office:

NEW: Wholesale inflation rose 0.6% in February — "more than expected."



Biden's inflation crisis continues. pic.twitter.com/keKVKexJuD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 14, 2024

And look at the SPINNING:

"0.6% in February"



It's called corporate greed. All of these companies realize that they can not only raise prices to cover changes to the supply change, but they can also INCREASE PROFIT MARGINS. A product that produced 70% profit in 2019 now producers 80% profit in 2024. — Doc (@DrSlaughtr) March 14, 2024

Right. It's the EVIL corporations.

Heh.

If you think 0.6% in February is high just wait for Trump's tariffs. — Nick (@cant_log_off) March 14, 2024

But Trump. Of, course.

”But inflation was 0.6% in February!” pic.twitter.com/J7uRi9pGxm — Tzeitel Rodriguez (@TzeitelRod) March 14, 2024

It's amazing how willing some people are to live in squalor and violence just because they are ignorant and completely uninformed about a politician. The mainstream media have done their job well.

And we don't mean that as a compliment.

"inflation rose 0.6% in February"



Bidenomics is a scam. He didn't create jobs or solve anything. Inflation is a result of many issues. Retail, storage, transfer, manufacturing, fuel, raw materials. Also, corporate greed and the idea of infinite growth or you're a failed company. pic.twitter.com/K93ZG0t64w — KalboManSteven (@GoodTimesOfX) March 14, 2024

Corporate greed.

Trump.

None of them can accept the fact that Biden is a HUGE failure and destroying our country from the inside out. We guess the truth is just too painful.

