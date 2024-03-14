The Sun Is Now Racist?
'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend...
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearin...
REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan...
Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid...
Is This Why the UK Decided to Ban ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ for Kids?
RIP: Paul Alexander, the Man in the Iron Lung, Dies at 78
Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is...
Hot Take: There's Literally Not One Single Way Illegal Immigration' Impacts Anyone's Life...
Sen. Raphael Warnock Tells Joy Reid the Laken Riley Act was 'Smoke and...
Medical Examiner Says Nex Benedict Died of Suicide, Not Blunt Trauma
Game Developer Has No White People on Her Team 'To Create a Safe...
Leana Wen Writes About Florida's Devastating and Tragic Measles Outbreak

BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like CRAZY is SO Telling

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:30 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Inflation rose in February. Even more so than they expected.

Huh. Ya' don't say? But Biden said things are super awesome in our economy, he yelled about it for about an hour a week ago, even. 

Advertisement

Did he lie? NO WAY. Joe Biden is a bastion of honesty and integrity, surely he would never lie to the American people.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Yeah, things suck under Biden and they have since the turnip came into office:

And look at the SPINNING:

Right. It's the EVIL corporations. 

Heh.

But Trump. Of, course.

It's amazing how willing some people are to live in squalor and violence just because they are ignorant and completely uninformed about a politician. The mainstream media have done their job well. 

And we don't mean that as a compliment.

Recommended

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

Corporate greed.

Trump.

None of them can accept the fact that Biden is a HUGE failure and destroying our country from the inside out. We guess the truth is just too painful.

======================================================================

Related:

'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend the Knee for ... Hamas

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong

ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and Lefties Just Can't DEAL

The Lincoln Project Accidentally Makes Case to Not Only Try BUT CONVICT Biden and We Can't Stop Laughing

YIKES: Rep. Steve Cohen Loses It Questioning Hur About Biden and Ends Up Only Confusing HIMSELF (Watch)

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.
Wow, THAT Backfired! LOL! Hunter Biden SUDDENLY Having Second Thoughts About Public Hearing HE Requested
Sam J.
Canadian Police Urge Citizens to Make Life Easier for Car Thieves to Avoid Being Assaulted...Wait, WHAT?
Coucy
'INSANE'! Chuck Schumer Proves He's Willing to Go Above and BEYOND to Bend the Knee for ... Hamas
Sam J.
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement
Amy Curtis
Trust the Experts? Janet Yellen 'Regrets' Calling Inflation Transitory and Her Apology Is NOT Accepted
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
REEE! AOC Throwing a HISSY FIT Because CNN Was Actually HONEST About Ilhan Omar Goes HILARIOUSLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement