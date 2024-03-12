'I’m Confused': Can Anyone Follow What These ‘Nonbinary’ and ‘Trans’ Folks Are Saying?
ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and Lefties Just Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

John Fetterman has been one of the most outspoken, fearless, supportive voices for Israel on EITHER side of the aisle, whether his fellow Lefties and Democrats like it or not. The guy is relentless when it comes to standing by our strongest ally in the Middle East, going so far as to call Biden out for even talking about 'conditioning' aid to Israel.

Advertisement

We can't help but notice he never talked about conditioning aid for Gaza.

Hrm.

Fetterman nailed it:

Cue the shrieking:

Ha. 

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Anyone and everyone screeching at Fetterman really should save their screeching for Hamas. 

*sigh*

It's not complex.

Hamas attacked Israel.

Hamas took hostages.

Hamas refuses to release the hostages.

Hamas refuses to surrender.

The end.

Blah blah blah.

They really are a predictable bunch, ain't they?

======================================================================

