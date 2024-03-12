ARGLE BARGLE! John Fetterman Calls Biden OUT for 'Conditioning Aid' to Israel and Lefties Just Can't DEAL

John Fetterman has been one of the most outspoken, fearless, supportive voices for Israel on EITHER side of the aisle, whether his fellow Lefties and Democrats like it or not. The guy is relentless when it comes to standing by our strongest ally in the Middle East, going so far as to call Biden out for even talking about 'conditioning' aid to Israel.

We can't help but notice he never talked about conditioning aid for Gaza.

Hrm.

Fetterman nailed it:

Israel has the right to fully engage Hamas to its end.



Hamas deliberately harms and hides behind civilians, not Israel.



Until Hamas surrenders, frees the hostages, and ends this humanitarian tragedy, I do not support any conditions. pic.twitter.com/6jFvf9lZUH — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 11, 2024

Cue the shrieking:

Why are you going against the president and helping Trump? — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) March 11, 2024

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Do you think the elimination of all Gazan residents would also result in a ceasefire? — Abubakar Bashir (@serdeekbbr) March 11, 2024

Anyone and everyone screeching at Fetterman really should save their screeching for Hamas.

We can see AIPAC pulling your strings from here 🖕🏽🤣



Being bought by a foreign government is super cool, our Founding Fathers would be so proud! US Pledge of Allegiance 2024 update:



“I pledge allegiance to AIPAC over the United States of America,

And to the lobbyist for which… https://t.co/JKM0bYKlke — General Strike 🍀(Terrence Daniels) (@Terrence_STR) March 12, 2024

*sigh*

Your claim overlooks the complex reality on the ground. Asserting Israel's right to target Hamas without acknowledging the broader implications on Gaza's civilians misses the larger, tragic context of this conflict. The narrative that Hamas solely uses civilians as shields… — Earl 🇵🇸🇺🇦🇮🇲 (@EarlFlorkin) March 12, 2024

It's not complex.

Hamas attacked Israel.

Hamas took hostages.

Hamas refuses to release the hostages.

Hamas refuses to surrender.

The end.

Bought and paid for. — lami (@mlami84) March 12, 2024

Blah blah blah.

They really are a predictable bunch, ain't they?

