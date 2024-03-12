HA! Look on Eric Swalwell's FACE When Hur SHUTS Him Down Refusing to...
And We Thought NADLER Was Bad: Jamie Raskin Goes Full CONSPIRACY Nut While Interviewing Hur About Biden

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:10 PM on March 12, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Say what now?

Democrat and all-around loon, Rep. Jamie Raskin, seems to think the entire Biden classified documents scandal is actually a plot to keep America from sending more aid to Ukraine. No, really.

Advertisement

The dude is whack. Out of his gourd. Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Watch this:

Yes. It's all a master plan to somehow keep from giving Ukraine billions and billions of dollars we don't have and it has nothing to do with the old man in the Oval Office putting the country at risk by sharing classified docs with a ghostwriter.

Totally.

Jamie is onto all of us, especially Republicans and Hur.

Not to mention the guy is a complete lunatic.

That's usually how it goes.

C'mon now, that money ain't gonna launder itself.

Oops, did we say that out loud? Our bad.

Advertisement

