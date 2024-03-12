And We Thought NADLER Was Bad: Jamie Raskin Goes Full CONSPIRACY Nut While Interviewing Hur About Biden

Say what now?

Democrat and all-around loon, Rep. Jamie Raskin, seems to think the entire Biden classified documents scandal is actually a plot to keep America from sending more aid to Ukraine. No, really.

The dude is whack. Out of his gourd. Nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Watch this:

Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin, delusional liar and conspiracy theorist, says Biden's classified documents scandal is actually about aid for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/yPQnLf6PVa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 12, 2024

Yes. It's all a master plan to somehow keep from giving Ukraine billions and billions of dollars we don't have and it has nothing to do with the old man in the Oval Office putting the country at risk by sharing classified docs with a ghostwriter.

Totally.

Jamie is onto all of us, especially Republicans and Hur.

I've learned from experience to discount completely every word coming out of Raskin's mouth. Habitual liar. — Deborah Putnam (@DebPutnam9) March 12, 2024

Not to mention the guy is a complete lunatic.

What is really saying is that the extreme far left radical Democratic Socialist Party is doing exactly what he is accusing the other side of doing. — Eddie, USN (Ret) 🇺🇸 (@eoverfelt) March 12, 2024

That's usually how it goes.

This commercial for Ukraine funding brought to you by Jamie Raskin. — Bob Lyons (@Bob_Lyons) March 12, 2024

Dém Raskin is more concerned about Ukrainian children than the 10s of thousands children missing at the southern border — EV (@NYinAR) March 12, 2024

C'mon now, that money ain't gonna launder itself.

Oops, did we say that out loud? Our bad.

Raskin, just another Schiff — Robert Gee (@lakebyrd) March 12, 2024

One Schiff to rule them all. OKAY FINE, not the best LOTR reference but we had to give it the old college try.

Heh.

