Straight-FIRE Post Takes Biden's Claims About Economy, Inflation, and Jobs APART by the Numbers and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on March 12, 2024
Gif

Joe Biden likes to claim he came into office and SAVED THIS COUNTRY.

And of course, our pals in the mainstream media are more than happy to jump on board and carry Biden's water on these talking points. When you have fact-checkers like Daniel Dale saying Biden's SOTU was actually 'quite factual' you know it's bad. Granted, he's with CNN but still.

Looking at the actual numbers, it's easy to see Biden and his entire admin are full of crap but they know most everyday Americans won't take the time to sit down and really do any sort of homework on his claims about the economy, inflation, and unemployment.

Luckily, @dantypo isn't like most everyday Americans, and we mean that as a compliment.

He took their biggest claims apart by the numbers and it's pretty damn revealing.

Take a gander:

From the rest of the post:

*Biden brags that he created 12 million jobs yet there are 1.6 million fewer jobs today

Labor participation rate in Feb 2024 = 62%

Labor participation rate in Dec 2019 = 63%

*Biden brags, but a smaller percentage of the population is even in the workforce

Cumulative inflation from January 2021 to February of 2024 just passed 20%.

*To be clear, standard/acceptable inflation is 2% annuallyIn context, that means we experienced 10 years of standard inflation in just 3 years

And Finally, the nation’s debt in September 2020 (post Trump’s COVID package) was $26.94 trillionThe nation’s debt today is$34.47 trillion*That is $7.5 TRILLION in just 4 years… we are MORE THAN broke

You/we are not better off today than you/we were 4 years ago.

And BOOM goes the dynamite.

When you look at it like THAT, Biden is really sucking wind.

Being brilliant, dazzling, amazing, informed Twitchy readers though, you already knew that.

BOOMITY.

Sad but true.

Math has never been Biden's or any Democrat's friend.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

