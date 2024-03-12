House Repubs Publish New Report on Fani Willis and HOO BOY She's in Even MORE Hot Water (J6 Committee?!)

Holy HELL these people are freakin' dirty.

All of them.

Honestly, we're starting to wonder if there are any honest, ethical people in positions of authority. Not even being melodramatic.

This is ridiculous:

BREAKING.🚨



"Fani Willis finds herself in more hot water over evidence of ethical violations regarding her collusion with the now-disbanded January 6 select committee..."



House Republicans Publish New Report on Fani Willis' Collusion with J6 Committee

From thepoliticsbrief.com

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis finds herself in more hot water over evidence of ethical violations regarding partisan collusion with the now-disbanded January 6 select committee to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Republicans on a House committee announced Monday that they are investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting a case against former President Donald Trump, for interactions she had with the House Jan. 6 committee, which was disbanded last year. A report released on Monday delved into depth regarding the information and evidence allegedly concealed by the Democrat-controlled House Jan. 6 select committee, but they also discovered that the Jan. 6 committee talked with Willis, a Democrat, before she filed her case against President Trump.

No wonder Cheney, Kinzinger, and the other mouth-breathers on the January 6th Committee hid information.

You can't even make this level of corruption and evil up.

They are villains.

Too bad we don't have any real superheroes to 'fight' them.

Damn, that woman is in more hot water trouble than a Maine lobster. — Lisa🩷Liberty2 (@LisasFineLines) March 12, 2024

Mmmm ... lobster.

Fani should be arrested for perjury, fraud upon the court, illegal use of taxpayer funds, taking gratuities, campaign finance violations, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, ...and much more!! — teresa (@teresa59420516) March 12, 2024

This chick is just bad news.

Although she might be compelled to resign, she’ll never be prosecuted. Nope, ain’t gonna happen no matter how many laws were broken, or how many ethics rules were violated, or how much cash was fraudulently spent. Nope. Too many libs are already off the hook for far worse acts. — Ren Withrow (@ren_withrow) March 12, 2024

Sadly, it's hard to disagree. It's not like we're seeing a bunch of Democrats being held accountable HOWEVER, that Hur transcript seems like it could be a big deal.

Maybe?

We can hope.

