Fun Fact: You're a TOOL! Mark Hamill SCHOOLED Over and Over Again After Pushing to End Electoral College

Not sure how we missed this from several days ago, but lucky us, it's still just as stupid as when Mark Hamill originally wrote it.

Lucky us.

(Not So) FUN FACTS:

Al Gore won 543,895 more votes than George W. Bush.

Hillary Clinton won 2,868,686 more votes than #PO1135809.

One person, one vote.

Whoever gets the most votes is the winner.

PERIOD.#AbolishTheElectoralCollege https://t.co/kdOHfcMjq7 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) March 6, 2024

(Not So) Fun Fact: Hamill is a tool.

Oh look, Hamill is quote-tweeting another stupid group of Lefties who is super block-happy, The USA Singers; we're not entirely sure if they sing or just troll. What we do know is this post from Hamill is like watching the dumb leading the dumber, although to be fair, we're not sure which of these two is dumber so we'll leave that to your discretion.

You really are just another stupid actor who tried to get your kid to abort your grandchild. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 6, 2024

Ouch.

And yet, accurate.

I am shocked that a blue city elitist would want to disenfranchise 90% of the rest of the country… — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 6, 2024

Right?

Fun fact: without the electoral college, the US would not exist



The less populous states would not have ratified the Constitution without it because they deserve a voice in who occupies the White House — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 7, 2024

Never thought I’d live to see Luke Skywalker endorse an end to the republic. — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) March 6, 2024

Dude has definitely gone to the 'Dark Side.' His dad would be so proud.

Or would he?

What a disappointment you’ve become. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 7, 2024

Me and my buddy voted that we get all your money and property and we outnumber you, so hand it over. — Patrick (@notstpaddy) March 7, 2024

Sounds legit.

One person, one vote.

