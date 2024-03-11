Fun Fact: You're a TOOL! Mark Hamill SCHOOLED Over and Over Again After Pushing to End Electoral College

So, The Purge?! I Didn't Have Pittsburgh Giving Criminals the GO-AHEAD on My...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on March 11, 2024
Brian Lawless/PA via AP

Not sure how we missed this from several days ago, but lucky us, it's still just as stupid as when Mark Hamill originally wrote it.

Lucky us.

(Not So) Fun Fact: Hamill is a tool.

Oh look, Hamill is quote-tweeting another stupid group of Lefties who is super block-happy, The USA Singers; we're not entirely sure if they sing or just troll. What we do know is this post from Hamill is like watching the dumb leading the dumber, although to be fair, we're not sure which of these two is dumber so we'll leave that to your discretion.

Ouch.

And yet, accurate.

Right?

Dude has definitely gone to the 'Dark Side.' His dad would be so proud.

Or would he?

Sounds legit.

One person, one vote.

