'Gracious' Hannah Barron Responds to Lebanese Harpy Dragging American Women and Oh HELL Yeah (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, some Lebanese woman (we think she's a woman, but then again, who are we to make assumptions?) went after Hannah Barron and American women in general for not being feminine enough. No, really. Honestly, at first, we thought she was a parody, then we figured out she was just engagement farming but by then the 'farming' was done and this ridiculous account and her even more ridiculous thread had gone viral.

Advertisement

Barron, who does not have a Twitter account (and we honestly don't blame her) was kind enough to respond.

Beautiful, gracious, funny, charming ... a hard worker. Everything an American woman is proud to be.

This is damn good.

Watch:

UPDATE: Hannah Barron has responded.



Beautiful, gracious young lady.



(📱 via hannahbarron96 on Instagram) https://t.co/fnCXnesHuh pic.twitter.com/LHGlAMsx0N — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) March 10, 2024

'Not feminine enough, OOOH'.

OH NO! If only Hannah had more time to sit around getting lip filler all day. The horror.

Heh.

Thank you @SameeraKhan for bringing our attention to Hannah Barron, many of us had been missing out. She seems delightful. — Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) March 11, 2024

Sounds like Sameera is a little jelly.

Just sayin'.

Poor thing. Hey, at least she went viral for a couple of days though, right?

She has a great relationship with her father.



Take a note Dads. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) March 11, 2024

She was too busy helping her dad build houses to pay attention to the crazy woman on Twitter.

Awesome.

And like this post says, take a note, dads.

She is adorable and I had the other lady blocked already 🤣 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 11, 2024

Smart.

We support this move.

She is sooo much more appealing than the chick who tried to dunk on her. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 11, 2024

True story.

======================================================================

Related:

'Climate Change Deniers' DROP Neil deGrasse Tyson With His Own HOME for Ranting About Rising Sea Levels

Tara Reade ENDS E. Jean Carroll for Helping George Stephanopoulos Rape-Shame Nancy Mace Over Trump

WHOA: Biden and His Handlers Will Hate DAMNING Video of Joe Talking About Illegals MAZE Dug Up (WATCH)

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea

Well Well WELL! THIS Evidence All But Exonerates Trump So Not Surprising Liz Cheney/J6 Committee HID It

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.