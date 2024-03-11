'Gracious' Hannah Barron Responds to Lebanese Harpy Dragging American Women and Oh HELL Yeah (Watch)

Tim Tebow Delivers Heart-Wrenching Testimony on Exploited Children
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on March 11, 2024
Hannah Brown

As Twitchy readers know, some Lebanese woman (we think she's a woman, but then again, who are we to make assumptions?) went after Hannah Barron and American women in general for not being feminine enough. No, really. Honestly, at first, we thought she was a parody, then we figured out she was just engagement farming but by then the 'farming' was done and this ridiculous account and her even more ridiculous thread had gone viral.

Barron, who does not have a Twitter account (and we honestly don't blame her) was kind enough to respond.

Beautiful, gracious, funny, charming ... a hard worker. Everything an American woman is proud to be.

This is damn good.

Watch:

'Not feminine enough, OOOH'.

OH NO! If only Hannah had more time to sit around getting lip filler all day. The horror.

Heh.

Sounds like Sameera is a little jelly.

Just sayin'.

Poor thing. Hey, at least she went viral for a couple of days though, right?

She was too busy helping her dad build houses to pay attention to the crazy woman on Twitter.

Awesome.

And like this post says, take a note, dads.

Smart.

We support this move.

True story.

