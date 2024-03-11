Tim Tebow Delivers Heart-Wrenching Testimony on Exploited Children
'Climate Change Deniers' DROP Neil deGrasse Tyson With His Own HOME for Ranting About Rising Sea Levels

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on March 11, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Oh look, Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a map to try and SCARE the crap out of Floridians. Forget that this 'science communicator' (whatever the Hell that is) himself lives on an island in the Atlantic that will definitely be underwater if Florida is.

We'll start taking climate change seriously when the a-holes trying to scare us stop buying multi-million-dollars homes in the middle of where the change is likely to happen.

Hello, Obama in Martha's Vineyard. We see you.

And we see this nonsense from Neil as well.

If you live on a FREAKIN' ISLAND in the middle of the ocean MAYBE don't share fear-p0rn about the oceans rising. 

Just sayin'.

Oops.

Others chimed in to embarrass Neil (and we can hardly blame them):

This this this. ^

Because SCIENCE!

Also because SCIENCE!

But SUVs! Al Gore! Climate! REEEE!

What a giver.

Lucky Neil.

