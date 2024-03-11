'Climate Change Deniers' DROP Neil deGrasse Tyson With His Own HOME for Ranting About Rising Sea Levels

Oh look, Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a map to try and SCARE the crap out of Floridians. Forget that this 'science communicator' (whatever the Hell that is) himself lives on an island in the Atlantic that will definitely be underwater if Florida is.

We'll start taking climate change seriously when the a-holes trying to scare us stop buying multi-million-dollars homes in the middle of where the change is likely to happen.

Hello, Obama in Martha's Vineyard. We see you.

And we see this nonsense from Neil as well.

In Florida, at 345-feet, Britton Hill is the highest elevation — the lowest highest elevation in United States. This makes Florida supremely susceptible to sea-level rise during Climate Change.



An objective truth even if you don’t believe in Climate Change. Just Sayin'. pic.twitter.com/bSf34O8pQc — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) March 10, 2024

If you live on a FREAKIN' ISLAND in the middle of the ocean MAYBE don't share fear-p0rn about the oceans rising.

Just sayin'.

Neil deGrasse Tyson lives on a small island in the Atlantic that has a maximum elevation of 265 feet. He paid over $2 million for it a few years ago. https://t.co/wEbVwLP251 pic.twitter.com/AUd5tga9pA — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) March 10, 2024

Oops.

Others chimed in to embarrass Neil (and we can hardly blame them):

Everything you say is invalidated by the fact you believe men can be women just because they wake up and "feel like it" — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) March 10, 2024

Ok, but why do so many climate alarmist own ocean front property if they are worried about sea level rising. I mean Martha’s Vineyard is an island. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) March 10, 2024

This this this. ^

That’s a really great graphic, Neil. I love that there’s just a single label that doesn’t explain anything. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 10, 2024

Because SCIENCE!

Why did you buy a multi-million dollar home here then? pic.twitter.com/uF3m23aFrh — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) March 11, 2024

Also because SCIENCE!

Yes!



During the last Ice Age, sea levels were 400 feet lower, so we've had a LOT of sea level rise due to climate change since woolly mammoths 🦣 walked the Earth 20,000 years ago. pic.twitter.com/gNrddldeFw — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 10, 2024

But SUVs! Al Gore! Climate! REEEE!

I’m happy to take your residence in nyc off your hands then — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) March 11, 2024

What a giver.

Lucky Neil.

Advertisement

