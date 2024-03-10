WHOA: Biden and His Handlers Will Hate DAMNING Video of Joe Talking About Illegals MAZE Dug Up (WATCH)

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden referred to Laken Riley's murderer as an illegal during his SOTU the other night ... it was his only real moment of honesty in the whole damn thing. But then, after the speech was over he came out and apologized for calling her killer illegal.

Note, he did not apologize for getting Laken's name wrong, no no, he felt bad for mislabeling the monster who bashed her skull in.

Democrats are going to Democrat.

That being said, Twitchy favorite MAZE dug up this old video of Joe talking about illegals which we're sure Joe's handlers do NOT want seeing the light of day.

So you know after he shared it we had to as well.

Watch. This.

2006. Before Biden went complete spineless coward, he was against blanket amnesty and wanted to require all "illegal aliens" to have to learn English. pic.twitter.com/QekmLa8IvY — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 10, 2024

Sort of like how Joe once said marriage is between a man and a woman.

That was before Biden started squinting, and alternating between yelling and whispering. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) March 10, 2024

It was also before they had to load him up with some magical medical cocktail to keep him from falling over and wetting himself.

Who is in the white house because it is not this man. — djsoulfree (@djsoulfree) March 10, 2024

Biden is nothing but a puppet, for whom we're not 100% sure.

He doesn’t even look anything like the original. — RedVirgo🔥Stacy 🔥 (@stacy_redvirgo) March 10, 2024

Weird, ain't it?

PRE Obama Administration years. — Charlette Shoji (@charlette_shoji) March 10, 2024

Good times.

