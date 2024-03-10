Pinocchio Alert: Biden Lies About Taxes AGAIN
Oh NOOO, LOL! Bill Maher's Dream Ticket Will DEFINITELY Piss 'Woman of Color'...
This Lebanese Chick Trashing American Women Must Be DESPERATE for Engagement Because WOOF...
Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and...
Well Well WELL! THIS Evidence All But Exonerates Trump So Not Surprising Liz...
Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame...
Malcolm Nance Claiming 'Trumpublican Hillbilly' Loosened His Tire Bolts HILARIOUSLY Sets O...
Breaking: US Evacuating Haitian Embassy Personnel As Country Falls Into Chaos
SNL Back to Being Unfunny SNL, Does EXACTLY What You'd Expect with Katie...
London Police Explain Why They Arrested Man With Anti-Hamas Sign
Biden Campaign Kicks Off With Video Emphasizing His Age
Snickers Responds to Being Called Out by Biden at the SOTU
DOD Gives More Details on the Gaza Maritime Emergency Corridor Mission
Aaron Rupar Warns That He's Not Holding Back This Election

WHOA: Biden and His Handlers Will Hate DAMNING Video of Joe Talking About Illegals MAZE Dug Up (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on March 10, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden referred to Laken Riley's murderer as an illegal during his SOTU the other night ... it was his only real moment of honesty in the whole damn thing. But then, after the speech was over he came out and apologized for calling her killer illegal.

Advertisement

Note, he did not apologize for getting Laken's name wrong, no no, he felt bad for mislabeling the monster who bashed her skull in.

Democrats are going to Democrat.

That being said, Twitchy favorite MAZE dug up this old video of Joe talking about illegals which we're sure Joe's handlers do NOT want seeing the light of day.

So you know after he shared it we had to as well.

Watch. This.

Sort of like how Joe once said marriage is between a man and a woman. 

It was also before they had to load him up with some magical medical cocktail to keep him from falling over and wetting himself.

Biden is nothing but a puppet, for whom we're not 100% sure.

Weird, ain't it?

Good times.

======================================================================

Recommended

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea
Sam J.
Advertisement

Related:

Oh NOOO, LOL! Bill Maher's Dream Ticket Will DEFINITELY Piss 'Woman of Color' Kamala Harris Off (Watch)

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea

Well Well WELL! THIS Evidence All But Exonerates Trump So Not Surprising Liz Cheney/J6 Committee HID It

Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal'

GRRL, You Are NOT Above the Law! Fani Willis Couldn't Have Just Made Herself Look Guiltier If She Tried

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ILLEGALS JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea
Sam J.
Well Well WELL! THIS Evidence All But Exonerates Trump So Not Surprising Liz Cheney/J6 Committee HID It
Sam J.
Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal'
Sam J.
Malcolm Nance Claiming 'Trumpublican Hillbilly' Loosened His Tire Bolts HILARIOUSLY Sets Off BS Detectors
Sam J.
Oh NOOO, LOL! Bill Maher's Dream Ticket Will DEFINITELY Piss 'Woman of Color' Kamala Harris Off (Watch)
Sam J.
Breaking: US Evacuating Haitian Embassy Personnel As Country Falls Into Chaos
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea Sam J.
Advertisement