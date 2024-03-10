Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal'

We didn't think the optics of how Democrats have treated the tragic murder of Laken Riley could get any worse but then Biden apologized for calling her KILLER an illegal. Did he apologize for calling her Lincoln Riley?

No.

He was far more worried about mislabeling the monster who beat her so badly her skull was disfigured.

But hey, Democrats want those illegal voters so we suppose Biden has his priorities.

Awful.

And speaking of awful, there's this guy ... professor and former senate staffer Howard Forman:

Look- this is NOT a word he (or I) currently use. It was in widespread use just 2 decades ago. And it really is an awful word. I don’t like the fast pace of changing our language. But for some words, I’m more sympathetic than others.



I see this as an ability to admit an error. — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) March 9, 2024

Illegal is just a word, bro.

And it's more than accurate for the people crossing our border ILLEGALLY.

Deal with it.

Illegal illegal ILLEGAL.

You guys probably already know how this turned out:

Not calling them illegal aliens doesn't change the fact that they are illegal aliens.



It just makes you a pantywaist commie. — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) March 9, 2024

ILLEGALS

ILLEGALS

ILLEGALS

ILLEGALS

ILLEGALS



suck it. https://t.co/EdXHCpIhV4 — J.F. Christensen (@pewpewcyborg) March 10, 2024

That's one way to put it.

You're right. He should have said illegal alien.



Or invader. That works too.



Not sure why people are getting their panties in a bunch about how to describe the monster that brutally bashed the skull of an innocent young woman but I guess welcome to 2024. https://t.co/WcGkNvc0HE — Mary Beth | ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ 🦅🇺🇸 (@IfUCanKeepIt) March 10, 2024

They just don't want us being too hard on murderers and stuff.

He's a f*cking illegal. Deal with it. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 9, 2024

The term "illegal alien" can literally be found in sections of the US Code.https://t.co/JRV1kkLgQj pic.twitter.com/BRT3CmcVik — You say Lincoln, I say Laken (@OverpaidA) March 9, 2024

But it's not a word HE uses, ya' see.

It's the correct term. Color me not surprised that you've never even said her name. pic.twitter.com/qq9jSxs28I — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 9, 2024

Shocker.

He did try to pretend he was cool with the ratio he received here (we love it when they play the, 'I'm just so smart I made them mad' card.) It's hilarious:

There are times when getting ratioed is annoying. Not this time. Amazing how many people do not understand why the term "illegal" is INCORRECT in the way it is used to describe the current wave of immigrants. (And separately why it is just a poor way to describe anyone). https://t.co/zJJk9vITrb — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) March 10, 2024

He's not owned!

HE'S NOT!

Ha.

Advertisement

