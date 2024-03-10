Malcolm Nance Claiming 'Trumpublican Hillbilly' Loosened His Tire Bolts HILARIOUSLY Sets O...
Lefty Prof and Former Senate Staffer Learns the Hard Way NOT to Shame Peeps for Using the Word 'Illegal'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on March 10, 2024
Meme

We didn't think the optics of how Democrats have treated the tragic murder of Laken Riley could get any worse but then Biden apologized for calling her KILLER an illegal. Did he apologize for calling her Lincoln Riley?

No.

He was far more worried about mislabeling the monster who beat her so badly her skull was disfigured.

But hey, Democrats want those illegal voters so we suppose Biden has his priorities.

Awful.

And speaking of awful, there's this guy ... professor and former senate staffer Howard Forman:

Illegal is just a word, bro.

And it's more than accurate for the people crossing our border ILLEGALLY.

Deal with it.

Illegal illegal ILLEGAL.

You guys probably already know how this turned out:

That's one way to put it.

They just don't want us being too hard on murderers and stuff.

But it's not a word HE uses, ya' see.

Shocker.

He did try to pretend he was cool with the ratio he received here (we love it when they play the, 'I'm just so smart I made them mad' card.) It's hilarious:

He's not owned!

HE'S NOT!

Ha.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN LAKEN RILEY

