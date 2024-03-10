London Police Explain Why They Arrested Man With Anti-Hamas Sign
SNL Back to Being Unfunny SNL, Does EXACTLY What You'd Expect with Katie Britt's SOTU Rebuttal (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on March 10, 2024
SNL

Full disclosure, this editor was pretty sure SNL wouldn't be able to resist doing something with Sen. Katie Britt's SOTU rebuttal since it's all we've seen the Left talk about since she gave it, but with how funny they've been the last couple of weeks we were at least hoping it would you know, be funny. But no, they went with every predictable, boring, sexist trope the majority of their Leftist audience has been going with.

In other words, they put out a lazy bit for the clapping seals that still laugh at their jokes about Trump.

Yawn.

And we get it, Scarlett Johannson is married to Colin Jost  so this was a gimme but still:

Not an original line in the bit.

But hey, at least now SNL can go back to being the favorite of the lowest common denominator, right? We imagine they felt like they really needed to do some repair work with the anti-Right mouthbreathers who still watch their show every weekend after making everyone laugh with a host like Shane Gillis two weeks ago.

C'mon, SNL, give us something a little bit more original than women in the kitchen jokes.

For a couple of weeks there we had hope.

To be fair, we all knew it. SNL has been fairly predictable since about 2004.

What would have been shocking is if they did the bit and it was actually clever and/or funny.

Wouldn't hold your breath on this one - they've gotten very comfortable going to back to the well over and over and over again for years now.

But hey, we're sure the hundreds of people who still think the show is funny appreciated this segment.

Good for SNL. *eye roll*

