'Twas the second Monday before Christmas, when all through the Net, all the memers were meme-ing, with their very best yet.

Hey, what can we say? 'Tis the season to be jolly … even if it is Monday.

Advertisement

What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than to get our bowls full of jelly shaking from some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X over the past week? Let's do it!

Back again due to high demand🤣🎅🏻🤶🏻 pic.twitter.com/UYkkk312qO — GreatLakesLady (@GreatlakesladyM) December 9, 2024

That's pretty good … for wrap music. 😂

LOL. We think adding the word 'today' at the end would be a bit more accurate.

HA! Who is running the country?

Yikes! 😂

That looks like our resident meme monkey trying to stay on top of all your comments on Monday Morning Meme Madness.

Impossible! We're pretty sure that would tear a hole in the time-space continuum. Imagine if the protagonist left the quaint Christmas-y country town and, instead, went to the big city, where she remained faithful to her boyfriend, and didn't have a snowball fight with the unnaturally handsome man who was trying to break up her relationship.

Bwahaha! We're sorry, ladies. It's how we're built.

It looks like venison's back on the menu, boys!

Bro passed the test with 100% accuracy 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zVqNXKIB6X — Red ❤️‍🔥 (@RedLi8ning) December 10, 2024

You know that feeling when someone has a unique talent that you're sort of jealous of … 😂

Morning. You really can't trust any marketing anymore: pic.twitter.com/Exsxh8jXrN — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) December 14, 2024

What has the world come to?

GenX teaching GenZ important life lessons. pic.twitter.com/N4AsPRQ1KA — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) December 11, 2024

LOL! The kids have to be taught!

It's true! 😂

When you are here for the comments 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/2AP3wWKbv4 — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) December 11, 2024

Earth, Wind, and Fryer! LOL.

Floridians when it’s 40 degrees out. pic.twitter.com/Io4KsKlGbW — Federalist Musket🇺🇸 (@Patriot_Musket) December 13, 2024

Sorry, Florida friends … it's not wrong.

Oof! That hits hard.

Honestly, these cliches about women drivers are getting a bit old. It's time to move past …

Drunk woman, glued to her phone the entire time, crashes a golf cart into a house—not once, but twice. pic.twitter.com/tQTEuBD7JN — Content with Context (@githii) December 7, 2024

Advertisement

… umm … never mind.

We're just kidding, everyone! Lighten up!

Fellas, trust your wives …

This could be us but you playin pic.twitter.com/vxjIbXeBlh — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) December 10, 2024

… just not this way. 😂

Are you sure? They're really tiny, after all. They'd be hard to spot on a full-size buffalo.

COMEDY FOR TODAY! 😂🤣😆

It all began with:

“Hey I think you’re the father of one of my kids…” pic.twitter.com/3spPgFEy4Y — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) December 11, 2024

Ok, that's pretty funny!

Stop! LOL.

Hear! Hear! 😂

I’m ashamed of how hard I laughed at this pic.twitter.com/hosp1ez87k — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 13, 2024

Some of you city folks are probably thinking 'What's cow tipping?'

Right?! Is there a worldwide surplus of P's or something? Why are people just randomly jamming them into words?

We should find the psycho who started this and stage a coup against them.

Chunk Norris … LOLOLOL!

But, hey …

Advertisement

… some of us have a much larger plan in place.

Nobody can stop a good boy! LOL.

HAHA! Nice.

This is literally what it’s like 😂🔫 pic.twitter.com/pj3txsnaQL — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) December 13, 2024

Yes. Yes, it is. 💀💀💀

Bro fell in love with the bin 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fVVy1bKhsx — Doge Meme King (@DogeMemeKing) December 15, 2024

Never be afraid to go the extra mile for the joke. 😂

How to make scented candles more interesting. pic.twitter.com/TW6fUzGvCt — Klara (@klara_sjo) December 13, 2024

We're dying … and her husband probably did too.

There has never been a more incomprehensible duo holding the highest elected offices in the nation.

Okay, we've been super cat-friendly recently, so we felt obligated to make it clear that they're still evil. 😂

Not today, Fed!

She was sick of that boy and needed to get it off her chest😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hTnUD6Lnrf — Iyke (@currentiyke) December 14, 2024

Bwahaha! She was about to put that little boy on blast!

Advertisement

HAHA!

That must have been the greatest customer experience pic.twitter.com/WOQHRu9Lpe — Enezator (@Enezator) December 13, 2024

This is just awesome.

LOLOLOL! We laughed way too hard at that one. 😂

MEME Thread - Post um if ya got um pic.twitter.com/DCaxcliOia — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) December 14, 2024

Well done!

We decided to stick with an older YouTube clip this week. This one had us laughing!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

We hope this isn't the theme music for your Monday.

Grandma’s Favorite 🤣❤️



🎥: dangauntwendy on TT. pic.twitter.com/4eD9Q6UNWO — Positive Side of 𝕏 (@positivesideofx) December 11, 2024

If you were looking for a great gag gift when you get together with family this year … well, look no further! We loved this one!

Now get out there and tackle this Monday like you're Grandma's favorite!

Until we meme again …