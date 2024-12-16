Spoil Sport: Campaign Manager Blames Trump Culture for Sporting Shows Dropping Kamala
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:00 AM on December 16, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

'Twas the second Monday before Christmas, when all through the Net, all the memers were meme-ing, with their very best yet.

Hey, what can we say? 'Tis the season to be jolly … even if it is Monday.

What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than to get our bowls full of jelly shaking from some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X over the past week? Let's do it!

That's pretty good … for wrap music. 😂

LOL. We think adding the word 'today' at the end would be a bit more accurate.

HA! Who is running the country?

Yikes! 😂

That looks like our resident meme monkey trying to stay on top of all your comments on Monday Morning Meme Madness.

Impossible! We're pretty sure that would tear a hole in the time-space continuum. Imagine if the protagonist left the quaint Christmas-y country town and, instead, went to the big city, where she remained faithful to her boyfriend, and didn't have a snowball fight with the unnaturally handsome man who was trying to break up her relationship.

Bwahaha! We're sorry, ladies. It's how we're built.

It looks like venison's back on the menu, boys!

You know that feeling when someone has a unique talent that you're sort of jealous of … 😂

What has the world come to?

LOL! The kids have to be taught!

It's true! 😂

Earth, Wind, and Fryer! LOL.

Sorry, Florida friends … it's not wrong.

Oof! That hits hard.

Honestly, these cliches about women drivers are getting a bit old. It's time to move past …

… umm … never mind.

We're just kidding, everyone! Lighten up!

Fellas, trust your wives …

… just not this way. 😂

Are you sure? They're really tiny, after all. They'd be hard to spot on a full-size buffalo.

Ok, that's pretty funny!

Stop! LOL.

Hear! Hear! 😂

Some of you city folks are probably thinking 'What's cow tipping?'

Right?! Is there a worldwide surplus of P's or something? Why are people just randomly jamming them into words?

We should find the psycho who started this and stage a coup against them.

Chunk Norris … LOLOLOL!

But, hey …

… some of us have a much larger plan in place.

Nobody can stop a good boy! LOL.

HAHA! Nice.

Yes. Yes, it is. 💀💀💀

Never be afraid to go the extra mile for the joke. 😂

We're dying … and her husband probably did too.

There has never been a more incomprehensible duo holding the highest elected offices in the nation.

Okay, we've been super cat-friendly recently, so we felt obligated to make it clear that they're still evil. 😂

Not today, Fed!

Bwahaha! She was about to put that little boy on blast!

HAHA!

This is just awesome.

LOLOLOL! We laughed way too hard at that one. 😂

Well done!

We decided to stick with an older YouTube clip this week. This one had us laughing!

We hope this isn't the theme music for your Monday.

If you were looking for a great gag gift when you get together with family this year … well, look no further! We loved this one!

Now get out there and tackle this Monday like you're Grandma's favorite!

Until we meme again …

