Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With Them

Warren Squire  |  1:30 AM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File

Monday, we saw something we haven’t seen from President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris during their four years in office - a REAL press conference. If felt strange to see a leader genuinely taking questions from the press. 

Posters on X noticed it, too.

Sleeping journalists were suddenly shaken from their slumber, stunned they could ask questions again.

Biden, with his pre-selected journalists and their vetted questions, was a memory. Now, they could ask any questions they wanted.

Commenters saw the change.

Posters noticed not just the number of real questions asked, but also the length of the press conference.

We missed Presidential press conferences. No doubt, this is the first of many. We have to admit, it’s nice to have a leader who isn’t afraid to take questions again.

JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENT BIDEN PRESS CONFERENCE QUESTIONS

