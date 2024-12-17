Trump Talk: Press Shocked by Leader Who’ll Do ‘Question and Answer Time’ With Them

Monday, we saw something we haven’t seen from President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris during their four years in office - a REAL press conference. If felt strange to see a leader genuinely taking questions from the press.

Posters on X noticed it, too.

America forgot



What’s it is like to have a presidential press conference that is not staged.



Real questions and real answers are back and critical to democracy and whether you agree or disagree with the answers having an actual exchange rather than pre screened journalists… — Mark Penn (@Mark_Penn) December 16, 2024

Sleeping journalists were suddenly shaken from their slumber, stunned they could ask questions again.

Absolutely, and the looks on the reporters faces ranged from shock to amazement that Trump was willing to answer their questions...which is a full indictment of the circus that was the Biden Administration. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) December 16, 2024

So great to see Trump actually answering questions unlike the people in office today. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) December 16, 2024

Yes, @Mark_Penn but also the questions are real, and what the people want to know, not ridiculously slanted and based on hatred and vitriol. — mik4justice (@mik35045419) December 16, 2024

Biden, with his pre-selected journalists and their vetted questions, was a memory. Now, they could ask any questions they wanted.

Commenters saw the change.

Trump didn't have a list of reporters with pictures to call on. Reporters didn't have scripted questions with scripted follow ups. It must have been a little challenging for the reporters . — Robert Ritter (@RobertR27753503) December 16, 2024

What I find interesting is the press seemed perfectly ok with the Biden handling of them. Thank goodness that isn’t Trumps style, but if they want to keep having access this was a good way to show they will have it — Cindy (@Cindybinmo) December 16, 2024

Posters noticed not just the number of real questions asked, but also the length of the press conference.

💯 This press conference lasted longer than all of Biden's and Harris's combined. — Marlo Patsko (@MarlosNextAct) December 16, 2024

He answered more questions today than Biden and Kamala did combined in 4 years. They claimed transparency but couldn’t take questions because everything was bad and a wrong decision. — MAGA BOSS (@MAGABOSS24) December 16, 2024

We missed Presidential press conferences. No doubt, this is the first of many. We have to admit, it’s nice to have a leader who isn’t afraid to take questions again.