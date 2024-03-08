Chris Hayes Met With BRUTAL Reality Checks After Claiming TikTok Pushes More RIGHT-Leaning Opinions

It's interesting watching people just now figuring out that social media in general has a powerful influence on the American public going so far as to shape their political behavior. For example, we weren't seeing nearly the number of 'trans' activists before TikTok ...

But now they have a platform to air their crazy and it's clearly influencing others.

It’s almost like TikTok has powerful influence on the American public and can shape their political behavior! https://t.co/emxzsf1Exb — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) March 7, 2024

Ya' don't say.

*eye roll*

But wait, it gets better. Chris Hayes seems to think TikTok is pushing people in a Right-Wing direction.

No. Really.

Stop laughing. Ok fine, laugh, we did.

Increasingly of the belief that



1) TikTok is *massively* shaping public opinion and discourse (I'm pretty sure in a right-wing direction)



2) It is the apex predator of the media eco-system; it's what slot machines are to casino gambling. https://t.co/8TiHWt32gg — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 7, 2024

Umm ... who wants to tell him?

Curious how you think TikTok is moving public opinion in a RW direction. — Josiah Neeley (@jneeley78) March 7, 2024

Samesies.

Tik Tok is probably the biggest driver of gender ideology and trans crap (intentionally). How is that going in a right wing direction? — Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) March 7, 2024

BA BA BA BINGO!

What a bubble you live in. — Dusty (@dustopian) March 7, 2024

In a right wing direction? The biggest group of trans, LGBT whatevers and pro palestinian freaks in existence? Have you ever heard of the account called libs of tiktok? And how she has a never-ending supply of psycho progressive videos from tiktok?



Okay. You keep thinking that… — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) March 7, 2024

Sooo . . .



"TikTok is right-wing" is going to be the latest Left gaslight.



Hilarious. — Michael McCroskey (@MikeMcCroskey) March 7, 2024

Yup.

We put nothing past them anymore.

