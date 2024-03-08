Chris Hayes Met With BRUTAL Reality Checks After Claiming TikTok Pushes More RIGHT-Leaning Opinions

Biden's Optics Are Terrible ... Redsteeze Points Out the Disparity in Treatment of...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on March 08, 2024
Townhall Media

It's interesting watching people just now figuring out that social media in general has a powerful influence on the American public going so far as to shape their political behavior. For example, we weren't seeing nearly the number of 'trans' activists before TikTok ... 

But now they have a platform to air their crazy and it's clearly influencing others.

Ya' don't say.

*eye roll*

But wait, it gets better. Chris Hayes seems to think TikTok is pushing people in a Right-Wing direction.

No. Really.

Stop laughing. Ok fine, laugh, we did.

Umm ... who wants to tell him?

Samesies.

BA BA BA BINGO!

Yup.

We put nothing past them anymore.

