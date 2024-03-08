Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush Showing Their True Hamas-Supporting Colors During SOTU Does NOT Go Well

Here's a Little Extra Context Regarding Biden's 'Jobs Created' Brags
11:55 AM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them. 

Suppose it didn't occur to Rashida Tlaib or Cori Bush that wearing the colors of terrorists who are currently still holding Americans hostage during Biden's SOTU would not only be classless but really bad optics ... especially after Biden was 'caught' on a hot mic bragging to others about having a 'come to Jesus' with Netanyahu.

Democrats are so bad at this.

Republicans need to stop snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Seriously.

Look at this:

THIS should be every freakin' GOP ad on every freakin' channel.

Well, this and the shrews on MSNBC laughing about Virginians being concerned about illegal immigrants.

These are just really bad people, you guys.

Classy as always.

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

This. ^

And that's the sad truth.

