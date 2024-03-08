Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush Showing Their True Hamas-Supporting Colors During SOTU Does NOT Go Well

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Suppose it didn't occur to Rashida Tlaib or Cori Bush that wearing the colors of terrorists who are currently still holding Americans hostage during Biden's SOTU would not only be classless but really bad optics ... especially after Biden was 'caught' on a hot mic bragging to others about having a 'come to Jesus' with Netanyahu.

Advertisement

Democrats are so bad at this.

Republicans need to stop snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Seriously.

Look at this:

Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush put on Palestinian keffiyehs prior to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Photo by @evelynpix #SOTU2024 pic.twitter.com/SvroBIYzeZ — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) March 8, 2024

THIS should be every freakin' GOP ad on every freakin' channel.

Well, this and the shrews on MSNBC laughing about Virginians being concerned about illegal immigrants.

These are just really bad people, you guys.

As Americans and Israelis are being held hostage — members of Congress dress as their captors https://t.co/ZyicPXFRm8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2024

Classy as always.

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

Boot them out of Congress — Ross (@therossg) March 8, 2024

Congress truly is an enclave of overgrown children, play-acting and pretending to work for the people, when all they really care about is self-aggrandizement and personal enrichment through insider trading, emoluments, & outright bribery.

Washington DC is a magnet for criminals. — Ry Brooks (@RyBrooks) March 8, 2024

This. ^

A lot of class there — Matthew Pezzone (@MatthewPezzone) March 8, 2024

Barbarism — Tomi (@tomiprogressing) March 8, 2024

Bro, they love costumes. They'd dress up like Jesus if they though it would get them anything. pic.twitter.com/BknEfyggYj — That Drew guy (@fivegeedubya) March 8, 2024

And that's the sad truth.

======================================================================

Related:

Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY Thinks About Israel (Watch)

Rob Reiner Out-Dumbs the DUMBEST With His GLOWING, Slobbering Review of Biden YELLING for an Hour

Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harridans, AND Shrews

LOVE the Smell of Schadenfreude in the Morning! Dems FURIOUS With Biden for Saying 'ILLEGAL' During SOTU

'Extraordinary': J.K. Rowling Just Made India Willoughby Look Even DUMBER for Threatening Her With Police

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.