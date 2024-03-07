'Extraordinary': J.K. Rowling Just Made India Willoughby Look Even DUMBER for Threatening Her With Police

Guy Entering US Illegally Explains Why He's Wearing a 'Biden-Harris' T-Shirt (Put This...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on March 07, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, India Willoughby threatened to call the police on J.K. Rowling for misgendering him.

Oops, sorry. Misgendering HER.

XER?

Them?

Whatever.

This in itself was stupid enough HOWEVER, India will have to send the police after the interviewer as well.

Advertisement

Rowling with the TKO:

If India was trying to make himself a joke, he succeeded.

She.

Our bad.

Ahem.

Right?

LOL.

Seems like they were trying to save face and noticed the error themselves. Heck, if the guy is threatening to call the cops on people for misgendering him we don't blame them. 

Case in point:

That's the interviewer.

Listen closely, we hear 'him'.

OH NOOOO! NOT THAT!

Hence, the mockery. How damn dumb does someone have to be to call the cops on someone for misgendering? And how damn dumb would the cops have to be to take it seriously?

======================================================================

Tags: INDIA J.K. ROWLING TRANS

Tags: INDIA J.K. ROWLING TRANS

