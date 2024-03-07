'Extraordinary': J.K. Rowling Just Made India Willoughby Look Even DUMBER for Threatening Her With Police

As Twitchy readers know, India Willoughby threatened to call the police on J.K. Rowling for misgendering him.

Oops, sorry. Misgendering HER.

XER?

Them?

Whatever.

This in itself was stupid enough HOWEVER, India will have to send the police after the interviewer as well.

Rowling with the TKO:

Extraordinary. India’s interviewer calls India ‘him’ twice. The police are going to be very busy. https://t.co/ClS8luh29B — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 7, 2024

If India was trying to make himself a joke, he succeeded.

She.

Our bad.

Ahem.

My god JK, I cannot believe you turned down an interview with this blog! Who on earth do you think you are?? — Martin Matin (@martang66) March 7, 2024

Right?

LOL.

The truth is, I was too intimidated to face Britain’s answer to Bob Woodward. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 7, 2024

The subtitles say ‘them’ but he definitely says ‘him’. I bet Chucky is seething. — 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoto) March 7, 2024

Seems like they were trying to save face and noticed the error themselves. Heck, if the guy is threatening to call the cops on people for misgendering him we don't blame them.

Case in point:

Clearly, I did not call India him. — Caolan (@CaolanRob) March 7, 2024

That's the interviewer.

Listen closely, we hear 'him'.

Honestly, this could lead to folx actually mistaking India for a dude! — Julie Bindel (@bindelj) March 7, 2024

OH NOOOO! NOT THAT!

I am not a UK lawyer but it would seem that calling the police to make these sorts of complaints constitutes harassment. On the other hand, it's bewildering as to why the police, who don't seem to have the time to investigate burglaries and other crimes, take these complaints. — Prof. Gary Francione (@garylfrancione) March 7, 2024

Hence, the mockery. How damn dumb does someone have to be to call the cops on someone for misgendering? And how damn dumb would the cops have to be to take it seriously?

Oh, wait.

Point taken.

