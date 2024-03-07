Umm, Election Interference?! Fani Willis Better Buckle Up After Being Caught in Another WHOPPER of a Lie

As we have said before, dear reader, Georgia DA Fani Willis is so corrupt and in so many ways that sometimes we see things crossing our timeline and we're not sure if it's a new lie or an old one she's being caught in. This one though, this one seems important.

Call us crazy but lying under oath about visiting the White House seems like a pretty big deal to this editor.

Take a look:

During her testimony, Fani Willis SPECIFICALLY and CATEGORICALLY denied having visited the White House when she was in DC.



Today, Ashleigh Merchant provided receipts PROVING that Fani did in fact visit the White House.



This means that Fani not only lied under oath, but lied… pic.twitter.com/jlunzwsg7p — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 6, 2024

The post continues:

This means that Fani not only lied under oath, but lied about having visited the White House because she was clearly colluding with the Biden administration in the political persecution of Trump et al. This is beyond disqualification for conflict of interest. This is government election interference. This is lightyears beyond the Russia-gate hoax. This is pure criminality that attacks the very fabric of these United States of America. The irony is that Fani didn’t even have to answer the question because there was an objection. But she was too eager to lie to cover up not only her wrongdoing but that of POTUS and VP as well. This is a scandal of astonishing proportions. Unless I have misunderstood something…

It was good of him to throw in, 'Unless I have misunderstood something.'

We're pretty sure he didn't misunderstand anything but there is this response:

The story is that she was at the White House for a party, and it looks like that checks out. It’s not real evidence she met with anyone. However, she did lie under oath. — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 7, 2024

Which means she was there and she still lied under oath.

Understood. But it doesn’t matter why she was at the White House on that one specific occasion. She was at the White House. She lied about it under oath.



Wade was at the White House. He billed for it. Which means it was related to Trump case.



And people talk shop at parties. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 7, 2024

Indeed they do. Almost more so than at a formal meeting.

Just sayin'.

Are Atlanta officials all this corrupt? Or just these two? Wow. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) March 6, 2024

Unfortunately, they're not all that unique.

If Trump had done to Obama what Biden is doing to Trump, the U.S. would be a smoldering pile of ashes. The Democrats and their domestic terrorist groups would have burned it to the ground already. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 6, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats do it.

Seems like we say that more and more.

