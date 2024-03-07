Umm, Election Interference?! Fani Willis Better Buckle Up After Being Caught in Another WHOPPER of a Lie

Too FUNNY: White House SNAFU Announcing Biden's SOTU Reveals What the TRUE State...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:00 AM on March 07, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

As we have said before, dear reader, Georgia DA Fani Willis is so corrupt and in so many ways that sometimes we see things crossing our timeline and we're not sure if it's a new lie or an old one she's being caught in. This one though, this one seems important. 

Call us crazy but lying under oath about visiting the White House seems like a pretty big deal to this editor.

Take a look:

The post continues:

This means that Fani not only lied under oath, but lied about having visited the White House because she was clearly colluding with the Biden administration in the political persecution of Trump et al. This is beyond disqualification for conflict of interest.

This is government election interference.

This is lightyears beyond the Russia-gate hoax.

This is pure criminality that attacks the very fabric of these United States of America.

The irony is that Fani didn’t even have to answer the question because there was an objection. But she was too eager to lie to cover up not only her wrongdoing but that of POTUS and VP as well.

This is a scandal of astonishing proportions. Unless I have misunderstood something…

It was good of him to throw in, 'Unless I have misunderstood something.'

We're pretty sure he didn't misunderstand anything but there is this response:

Which means she was there and she still lied under oath.

Indeed they do. Almost more so than at a formal meeting.

Just sayin'.

Unfortunately, they're not all that unique.

It's (D)ifferent when (D)emocrats do it.

Seems like we say that more and more.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS FANI WILLIS

