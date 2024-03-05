What Really Happened When Florida Became a Permitless Carry State?
President Biden Doesn't Think Donald Trump Will Concede If He Loses in November

Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Stupid Question

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

If E. Jean Carroll was trying to make herself even more unbearable, she succeeded. We suppose if she's this desperate for attention who are we to stop her? And hey, we should thank her for proof that there is such a thing as a stupid question ... 

Remember when she went on with Rachel Maddow right after the verdict and bragged about how she was going to spend the money? Yeah, she's an insult to survivors on so many levels, and adding insult to injury, she's not bright enough to know any better.

Maybe if she goes through the answers to her stupid question she'll learn a thing or two.

But we're not holding our breath.

Seems pretty straightforward and correct.

Fair point.

Seeing a trend here and it looks like yes, yes people do want to vote for Trump. It also seems like Carroll is doing far more damage to herself than to Trump. Hard to feel sorry for a woman who claims she's been assaulted who taunts the man she's accused and plays politics this way on social media.

Just sayin'.

Gosh, that seems rather inconvenient. For her.

Hey, ask a stupid question ... get dragged on Twitter.

