Oh Honey, NO! E. Jean Carroll Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask a REALLY Stupid Question

If E. Jean Carroll was trying to make herself even more unbearable, she succeeded. We suppose if she's this desperate for attention who are we to stop her? And hey, we should thank her for proof that there is such a thing as a stupid question ...

Do you want to VOTE for the man who has to pay me $83,300,000 because a unanimous federal jury said he lied? pic.twitter.com/tSXe8uj4Ub — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) March 5, 2024

Remember when she went on with Rachel Maddow right after the verdict and bragged about how she was going to spend the money? Yeah, she's an insult to survivors on so many levels, and adding insult to injury, she's not bright enough to know any better.

Maybe if she goes through the answers to her stupid question she'll learn a thing or two.

But we're not holding our breath.

Yes I want to vote for him. And you will never see a penny. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) March 5, 2024

Seems pretty straightforward and correct.

I think you lied, Ms. Carroll. I didn't need Trump to tell me. — John Shoemaker (@RealJohnShoe) March 5, 2024

Fair point.

yeah, i kinda do. thanks for reinforcing my decision. — Nose (@hondonose1313) March 5, 2024

That verdict will be struck down. So will the judgement. — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) March 5, 2024

Seeing a trend here and it looks like yes, yes people do want to vote for Trump. It also seems like Carroll is doing far more damage to herself than to Trump. Hard to feel sorry for a woman who claims she's been assaulted who taunts the man she's accused and plays politics this way on social media.

Just sayin'.

Media refused to tell the truth. pic.twitter.com/UAiLFrUQqG — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) March 5, 2024

Gosh, that seems rather inconvenient. For her.

no one believes you — ULTRA Lone Sailor (MAGA-FL)🍊 (@EdwardB19800917) March 5, 2024

Hey, ask a stupid question ... get dragged on Twitter.

