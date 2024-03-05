PoliMath's Spot-On Thread About Smart People Losing Their Minds Lands RIGHT On David...
Drew Holden SHREDS Media and 'Experts' Who Said CO Was Right to Kick Trump OFF Ballot in Brutal Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The only thing that's almost as much fun as watching Democrats and the Left meltdown in REAL-TIME after SCOTUS ruled that states cannot remove Trump from the ballot is looking through Drew Holden's thread mocking and dragging all of the media types and Lefty 'experts' who said it was totally legit for them to kick him off.

THIS is entertainment:

And here we go:

Gotta love those experts.

Legally sound. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oopsie.

Once they get their talking points they stick to them. 

Impressive in a not-so-great way.

Interesting is an interesting word for it. Heh.

OOOOH SCHOLARS.

Take that, experts!

Unassailable.

You have to wonder if they ever get tired of being so wrong all of the time.

Salon.

Experts.

Now, that is funny.

It's always the same people.

Awww, poor Elie. 

Hey, he's good television.

*snort*

See?! Trump's win is ACTUALLY a loss ... or something.

Never change, media, experts, and scholars.

