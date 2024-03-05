Drew Holden SHREDS Media and 'Experts' Who Said CO Was Right to Kick Trump OFF Ballot in Brutal Thread

The only thing that's almost as much fun as watching Democrats and the Left meltdown in REAL-TIME after SCOTUS ruled that states cannot remove Trump from the ballot is looking through Drew Holden's thread mocking and dragging all of the media types and Lefty 'experts' who said it was totally legit for them to kick him off.

THIS is entertainment:

🧵Thread🧵



What happened to the media’s legal “experts” who said Colorado was right to kick Trump off the ballot? Remember them? I do. @FreeBeacon.



Quick trip down memory lane after even the liberal SCOTUS justices rejected Colorado’s claims. ⤵️https://t.co/FW0NGjcVdA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

And here we go:

Here’s a link to the video which is incredible. Lot of media hosts and talking heads were convinced Trump was toast. (H/t @thaleigha_ for making this gem).



The “experts” said so!

https://t.co/oClrNqS1mL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

Gotta love those experts.

Print reporting read the same way. @nytimes cited an “expert” who said Colorado’s case was “legally sound” and that the only thing that could stop it was politics.



Why, then, did the 3 liberal justices also side against Colorado? pic.twitter.com/1etzmXrO0t — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

Legally sound. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oopsie.

@washingtonpost repeated that “legally sound” narrative in a headline. Their “experts” also said “there’s a strong legal case” supporting Colorado.



If it’s so strong, why did a liberal Biden appointee reject it, exactly? pic.twitter.com/8mG3UGd8DQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

Once they get their talking points they stick to them.

Impressive in a not-so-great way.

My favorite might be @ABC, who cited “experts” to claim both that Colorado was right to kick Trump off, and that Trump and co were wrong to object to it.



Interesting how these “experts” can reliably voice a uniform perspective when it suits a media narrative. pic.twitter.com/Wu5WDCOU73 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

Interesting is an interesting word for it. Heh.

@CNN’s headline captures the liberal wishcasting perfectly. They swapped “scholars” in for experts. pic.twitter.com/jGhIJ7h4c8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

OOOOH SCHOLARS.

Take that, experts!

There were some wild headlines on this one. @politico quoted an “expert” to say the case wasn’t just strong, but “unassailable”(!)



What happened to that? pic.twitter.com/BYHQ1HFIou — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

Unassailable.

You have to wonder if they ever get tired of being so wrong all of the time.

It’s clear, the “experts” that @Salon rounded up said. Trump was already disqualified. pic.twitter.com/NZNBHQ1TKN — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

Salon.

Experts.

Now, that is funny.

This one from @voxdotcom and @imillhiser just cracks me up.



Just brutal side by side. Was it a “fraught debate”? Or was it a foregone conclusion? Seems it can’t be both. pic.twitter.com/qUt9OEGgSM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

It's always the same people.

It’s in the video but this @MSNBC round table featuring @ElieNYC sounds even more deranged in the hindsight of the ruling.



The case was a “slam dunk” according to MSNBC and their resident “experts” pic.twitter.com/WCyse6203h — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

Awww, poor Elie.

Hey, he's good television.

And of course, Twitter’s resident legal-expert-if-the-partisan-narrative-fits @tribelaw tweeted about it too. pic.twitter.com/OWBI4eQK7w — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

*snort*

But fear not, liberal media believers. As @AP assured readers, Trump’s problems are only just beginning.



I’m sure the legal “experts” think so. pic.twitter.com/si2KeN2PKQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 5, 2024

See?! Trump's win is ACTUALLY a loss ... or something.

Never change, media, experts, and scholars.

======================================================================

======================================================================

