Keith Olbermann Loses It (More Than He Already Has) Following SCOTUS Trump Ballot...
After Voiding Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Package, Guess How Much the Lawyers...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Dems' Next Move Against Trump After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
'Soulless Hacktivist' and All-Around PRICK John Harwood Defends Biden By Claiming American...
Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor Is...
THERE It Is! Colo. SecState Takes 'Insurrection Projection' to the Next Level
Look On His Face! ABC Calls Chris Murphy Out for This DOOZY of...
'Cry Harder'! Robert Reich Can't Understand Why SCOTUS' Ruling on Trump/Colo. Isn't a...
MOOORE Bad News for Lefties! BREAKING News Out of Texas Hands Biden Administration...
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS...
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread...
Rolling Stone TORCHED for 'Exclusive' Hit Piece on Trump, Claiming His White House...
Ex Border Patrol Chief Tells '60 Minutes' How Many Chats He Had With...

Gonna Leave a Mark! Dan Bongino Has Just 1 DAMNING Question for Biden Bragging About His George Floyd Law

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:05 PM on March 04, 2024
Twitter

We can't help but notice how hard Biden (or you know, his handlers) are working to distract Americans from the fact the old coot refuses to address the murder of Laken Riley; he won't even mention her name. Guess they all think if they ignore the crisis at the southern border and her tragic murder maybe the rest of us will move on as well.

Advertisement

Especially if he's pushing some lame George Floyd Act that will somehow magically reform the law of the land.

Yeah pass - we made the same face. 

Check this out:

Wait, what now? Police reform? Maybe he missed it but the only police reform we've seen from Democrats has turned blue cities into crime-ridden crap holes that residents are fleeing in record numbers. San Francisco alone has lost countless stores and restaurants due to the increase in crime thanks to policies and laws from Democrats.

The last thing we want from Biden is an act 'reforming' law enforcement across the country, especially with a bill named after Floyd.

Dan Bongino with the TKO:

Now THERE'S a bill/law this country needs.

This is a very long post ... we encourage all readers to take a look on Twitter:

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sad that it's THAT long.

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

His administration has been working very hard to blame everyone and anyone other than Biden so you KNOW they know her blood is on their hands.

But totally something he would do.

Clearly.

Sensing a theme here.

Carter has probably never been more thankful for Biden than he is right now.

======================================================================

Related:

Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor is Actually a BAD Thing and LOL

Look On His Face! ABC Calls Chris Murphy Out for This DOOZY of a Lie About Biden and the Border (Watch)

Advertisement

MOOORE Bad News for Lefties! BREAKING News Out of Texas Hands Biden Administration ANOTHER Huge Loss

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'

THIS --> John Fetterman Calls Down the THUNDER on Hamas in Kick-BUTT Thread and Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: BIDEN DAN BONGINO GEORGE FLOYD LAKEN RILEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.
After Voiding Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Package, Guess How Much the Lawyers Want
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Dems' Next Move Against Trump After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Look On His Face! ABC Calls Chris Murphy Out for This DOOZY of a Lie About Biden and the Border (Watch)
Sam J.
Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor Is Actually a BAD Thing and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best' Sam J.
Advertisement