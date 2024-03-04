Gonna Leave a Mark! Dan Bongino Has Just 1 DAMNING Question for Biden Bragging About His George Floyd Law

We can't help but notice how hard Biden (or you know, his handlers) are working to distract Americans from the fact the old coot refuses to address the murder of Laken Riley; he won't even mention her name. Guess they all think if they ignore the crisis at the southern border and her tragic murder maybe the rest of us will move on as well.

Especially if he's pushing some lame George Floyd Act that will somehow magically reform the law of the land.

Yeah pass - we made the same face.

Check this out:

I will continue to call on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, so we can make police reform the law of the land. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 2, 2024

Wait, what now? Police reform? Maybe he missed it but the only police reform we've seen from Democrats has turned blue cities into crime-ridden crap holes that residents are fleeing in record numbers. San Francisco alone has lost countless stores and restaurants due to the increase in crime thanks to policies and laws from Democrats.

The last thing we want from Biden is an act 'reforming' law enforcement across the country, especially with a bill named after Floyd.

Dan Bongino with the TKO:

Any plans for a Laken Riley Act? https://t.co/fa9FPnokzJ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) March 3, 2024

Now THERE'S a bill/law this country needs.

This is a very long post ... we encourage all readers to take a look on Twitter:

These are 61 souls died at the hands of this illegal invasion facilitated by Joe Biden since the start of his presidency in 2020.



They were someone’s kids, daughters, sons, mothers and fathers.



Their lives mattered.



𝗦𝗮𝘆 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗿… pic.twitter.com/AqouGjj1iJ — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) February 28, 2024

Sad that it's THAT long.

Joe Biden wants to name an act after a career criminal, who pointed a gun at a pregnant woman, a person who threatened lives, instead of Laken Riley, who aspired to save lives. — Owlen--A Sowell Man (@OwlenRose) March 3, 2024

Democrats are gonna Democrat.

Joe Biden has not even contacted the parents of Laken Riley. #RipLakenRiley — Eddie (@ICU1010) March 3, 2024

His administration has been working very hard to blame everyone and anyone other than Biden so you KNOW they know her blood is on their hands.

Joe needs to re-think his priorities! Naming a bill after a drug addict and loser is ridiculous! — Tom N (@TomN81094262) March 3, 2024

But totally something he would do.

Clearly.

He won’t even say her name. — It's Dave (@dave_not_here) March 3, 2024

Sensing a theme here.

Of course not



The plan is to blame Trump



We've never had such a useless president — Nick 🇺🇲 (@realduskknight) March 3, 2024

Carter has probably never been more thankful for Biden than he is right now.

