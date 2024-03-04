SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'

As Twitchy readers know, earlier this morning SCOTUS ruled unanimously in Trump's favor so states cannot remove him from the ballot. Unless you are a complete moron with zero understanding of the Constitution this was a big ol' 'Duh' moment ...

In other words, complete morons with zero understanding of the Constitution are losing their minds over the SCOTUS decision.

Here are some of the 'best':

I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates. Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 4, 2024

Jena is disappointed.

Boo hoo.

We're sure SCOTUS is super worried about disappointing her.

For all you #MAGAMorons doing the whole "9-0 Trump won so Liberals are mad" trend. We democrats don't really care if he's on the ballot or not. Either way, We're just going to kick his and your ass*s again in November, & those are the facts, bit**es😘 pic.twitter.com/Ny17dMRl3e — Carrie (@fmacgirl1) March 4, 2024

She cares SO LITTLE she's posting about it.

Alrighty then.

“But States Rights” 🙃 — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 4, 2024

Tell us you don't understand States' Rights without telling us you don't understand States' Rights.

Insurrection sympathizer Clarence Thomas ruled that insurrectionist Donald Trump can remain on the ballot in 2024. That should be the headline. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 4, 2024

So does that make Sotomayor and Kagen insurrectionists?

Holy Hell these people are stupid.

Breaking 🚨🚨🚨

Supreme Court rules 9-0 Trump can remain on Colorado ballot and lose in November as planned. pic.twitter.com/FOsdYcwKfG — Caballero 🏹 (@HughAkston0) March 4, 2024

So angry.

And speaking of angry ...

The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the "court" has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate.



It must be dissolved. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

None of them seem to be able to deal with the fact that this was a unanimous ruling.

Even their beloved 'lefty' justices voted in Trump's favor.

*POPCORN*

Welp Trump is going to end up being President for eternity, SCOTUS will do whatever he wants pic.twitter.com/WfZuY61OrD — 🫡🏴 (@corncommunist) March 4, 2024

Is SCOTUS deliberately creating a legal pathway to let Trump be president for life by invalidating the self-execution of the two-term limit? — MRF 🏳️‍🌈 (@mliles329) March 4, 2024

REEEEE. All the REEEEEE.

What enforcement mechanism is available to SCOTUS ???

What might happen if a State like Colorado simply printed all their ballots without Trump's name on them ?? — baffled (@farrellbruce2) March 4, 2024

Cripes.

What is wrong with these people? Wait, don't answer that.

Voters decided they didn't want Trump as President.

Trump didn't like what they decided, so he tried to overthrow the government.

The Constitution says that when you do that, you can't run for President again.

SCOTUS ignored the Constitution to restore him to the ballot. — UJ_roc (@UJ_roc) March 4, 2024

What did Reagan say about Democrats? How so much of what they know is wrong? Something like that.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to hold him accountable for attack on Capitol in 2021. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 4, 2024

They're such melodramatic little things, you know?

The Supreme Court is a captured partisan tool for the right. It has no legitimacy, and no one on the left should pretend it does. Colorado should simply ignore it and keep that traitor off the ballot, regardless of what the rightwing activists on the “court” has to say about it. — Saturday (@Sinonsabbath) March 4, 2024

Sotomayor and Kagen are 'partisan tools for the Right'?

Since when?

What's more disappointing is that it was a 9-0 opinion. Even the democratic leaning judges didn't dissent. Doesn't matter though. Trump won't win in November. He doesn't have the support to do so other than his MAGA base. I'm not as nervous as I was in 2016 and 2020. — Gavin Noble (@NobleGavinMr) March 4, 2024

Who's he trying to convince?

I am saddened by the Supreme Court Injustices to allow Trump to remain on the ballot.. Lest we forget.. He who laughs last .. Laughs the loudest and longest..Here’s the deal.. Trump doesn’t have the numbers to win a general election. — Kenneth j labrie (@Kennethjlabrie2) March 4, 2024

They're really not handling this well. Like, at all.

Why on EARTH did the Democrat Justices agree to keep a deadly Insurrectionist on the ballot? Why do they go out of their way to overturn a case brought to Colorado by REPUBLICANS?



At the risk of appearing "non-partisan" -- the Democratic Justices have catered to MAGA terrorists — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) March 4, 2024

Or, you know, adhered to the Constitution.

Crazy, we know.

There is no more Supreme Court anymore, most of them are compromised, taking gifts and not reporting them, getting their HUGE bills paid off before they get on the SCOTUS, lying to get on the Scotus, they’re almost as big a joke as DJT. — Laurie Anne NO DM’s PLEASE (@LaurieWalski) March 4, 2024

Especially Sotomayor.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We will continue to gather more meltdowns and update this piece, so stay tuned.

