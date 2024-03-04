Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on March 04, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, earlier this morning SCOTUS ruled unanimously in Trump's favor so states cannot remove him from the ballot. Unless you are a complete moron with zero understanding of the Constitution this was a big ol' 'Duh' moment ...

In other words, complete morons with zero understanding of the Constitution are losing their minds over the SCOTUS decision. 

Here are some of the 'best':

Jena is disappointed.

Boo hoo.

We're sure SCOTUS is super worried about disappointing her.

She cares SO LITTLE she's posting about it.

Alrighty then.

Tell us you don't understand States' Rights without telling us you don't understand States' Rights.

So does that make Sotomayor and Kagen insurrectionists?

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Holy Hell these people are stupid.

So angry.

And speaking of angry ... 

None of them seem to be able to deal with the fact that this was a unanimous ruling.

Even their beloved 'lefty' justices voted in Trump's favor.

*POPCORN*

REEEEE. All the REEEEEE.

Cripes.

What is wrong with these people? Wait, don't answer that.

What did Reagan say about Democrats? How so much of what they know is wrong? Something like that.

They're such melodramatic little things, you know?

Sotomayor and Kagen are 'partisan tools for the Right'?

Since when?

Who's he trying to convince?

They're really not handling this well. Like, at all.

Or, you know, adhered to the Constitution.

Crazy, we know.

Especially Sotomayor.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We will continue to gather more meltdowns and update this piece, so stay tuned.

======================================================================

