Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown

Late last year the Colorado Supreme Court upheld an effort in that state to remove Donald Trump from the primary ballot on 14th Amendment grounds:

The U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was added after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from returning to government. It says that anyone who swore an oath to “support” the constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it cannot hold government office. The Colorado high court ruled that applies to Trump in the wake of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, intended to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. It was the first time in history that the provision was used to block a presidential contender’s campaign.

That was quickly appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That loud smack sound you might have heard earlier was the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling getting unanimously smacked down in Washington, DC:

BREAKING: States may not unilaterally disqualify Donald Trump from the ballot, the Supreme Court rules unanimously.



9-0 pic.twitter.com/llpc2YfR4r — Jason D. Meister 🇺🇸 (@jason_meister) March 4, 2024

Wow. When the Left lost Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, they went way too far.

After the 9-0 SCOTUS smackdown, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold decided to admit the Left tried to push things a bit too far.

Just kidding!

Griswold obviously has learned no lessons in the process:

I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates. Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 4, 2024

The Colorado Secretary of State either doesn't get it or is pretending not to get it just to placate her fellow lefties.

Even the Democrats on the Supreme Court threw out your communist garbage of a case. Embarrassing! — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 4, 2024

Your coup attempt just lost, 9-0.



You are the real threat to democracy. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2024

Get wrecked, white liberal woman. Enjoy drowning in your sorrows 🍷🍷 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 4, 2024

It's going to be "wine-thirty" earlier than usual today in a lot of liberal enclaves but they clearly won't be using that beverage to wash down any red pills.

That sums it up perfectly!

***

