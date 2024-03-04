SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS...
Colorado SecState Doubles Down Against Trump Even After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown

Doug P.  |  11:37 AM on March 04, 2024
Screen shot

Late last year the Colorado Supreme Court upheld an effort in that state to remove Donald Trump from the primary ballot on 14th Amendment grounds: 

The U.S. Supreme Court has never ruled on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which was added after the Civil War to prevent former Confederates from returning to government. It says that anyone who swore an oath to “support” the constitution and then “engaged in insurrection” against it cannot hold government office.

The Colorado high court ruled that applies to Trump in the wake of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, intended to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. It was the first time in history that the provision was used to block a presidential contender’s campaign.

That was quickly appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

That loud smack sound you might have heard earlier was the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling getting unanimously smacked down in Washington, DC

Wow. When the Left lost Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, they went way too far. 

After the 9-0 SCOTUS smackdown, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold decided to admit the Left tried to push things a bit too far.

Just kidding!

Griswold obviously has learned no lessons in the process:

The Colorado Secretary of State either doesn't get it or is pretending not to get it just to placate her fellow lefties.

It's going to be "wine-thirty" earlier than usual today in a lot of liberal enclaves but they clearly won't be using that beverage to wash down any red pills.

That sums it up perfectly!

