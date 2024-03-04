Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the...
Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece...
Washington Post Columnist Claims Crime Is Just a 'Moral Panic' and OK Because...
Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of...
Free Speech Is Not the Problem and If You Think It Is, YOU'RE...
Climate Change Protesters at National Archives Actually Charged With Crimes
Voice of Reason: J.K. Rowling Continues As Tireless Advocate of Women and Girls...
Sen. Mike Lee on GOP Leadership: 'The GOP Is in Trouble Unless It...
Yeah, NO: Twitter Unloads on Just Stop Oil's Roger Hallam Telling Everyone to...
Fox News Poll: Donald Trump 49%, Joe Biden 47%
He Did the Meme: Atheist Commie Posts Thoughts on Jesus, Capitalism and Things...
'By Defending Freedom': Sen. Ron Johnson Defines the Leadership 'Elected Republicans Need'

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Eligibility

Aaron Walker  |  10:32 AM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

This is a breaking news story, so don’t expect any kind of deep analysis just yet, but we are starting to hear the news and it seems to be good news for Trump and the Republic: Trump can remain on the ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court has been reversed and it sounds like no other mere state can rule him ineligible.

Advertisement

Okay, not technically a verdict, oh well …

And it gets sweeter:

That is actually very good, because it represents a unified front. And Techno Fog has the quick (probably preliminary) analysis:

FYI, to translate from legalese to normal English, ‘per curiam’ means that the main opinion is officially written by the whole court. Of course, that’s unlikely to be literally true—one justice or his or her clerk probably wrote it—but it is further indication that the Court is trying to speak as one voice.

But we haven’t heard if there are any concurrences—that is, opinions that agree with the result, but want to say something separate. Concurrences can either say something extra or perhaps agree with the result but not the reasoning. That kind of information will come when we can actually dive into the opinion.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Also, per curiam opinions tend to be short.

We have previously talked about the Colorado decision that was reversed in a deep dive, and we discussed the actual oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court, here. Without having read the opinion, we suspect if you read those prior posts, it will inform your views of what the Supreme Court ruled today.

Our own Coucy weighed in:

He’s not wrong.

Finally, we have a link to the opinion itself, here:

Naturally, we will be looking at it very deeply and if there is anything interesting in it, we will be happy to report on it. Still, this a good day for the Republic, and right before Super Tuesday, no less.

Advertisement

Of course, we expect lots of screaming from leftists that this is the end of ‘Democracy’ because somehow Democracy means that you don’t get to vote for the candidate of your choice. If this seems confusing, just remember when they say ‘Democracy’ they actually mean ‘the Democratic Party agenda’ and everything will make sense.

For those who actually believe in Democracy or the Republic in a principled way, however, this is good news.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CONSTITUTION ELECTION RIGGED SUPREME COURT TRUMP STOLEN ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Moms For Liberty BURIES 60 Minutes With Receipts After Program Runs Hit Piece on 'Banning' Books
Grateful Calvin
Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the Hands of Illegal
Sam J.
Mayorkas in SPIN-Mode About Illegals Even Refusing to Say Laken Riley's Name (Bill Melugin Has RECEIPTS)
Sam J.
Liberal White Woman Strikes Again! Billboard Chris Exposes Mom Transitioning All Four of Her Kids
Chad Felix Greene
Washington Post Columnist Claims Crime Is Just a 'Moral Panic' and OK Because the US Is 'Stolen Land'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement