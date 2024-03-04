BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Eligibility

This is a breaking news story, so don’t expect any kind of deep analysis just yet, but we are starting to hear the news and it seems to be good news for Trump and the Republic: Trump can remain on the ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court has been reversed and it sounds like no other mere state can rule him ineligible.

Advertisement

The #SupremeCourt has REVERSED the SHAM Colorado decision!!!#SupremeCourtVerdict — MAGA Montgomery (@MAGA_Montgomery) March 4, 2024

Okay, not technically a verdict, oh well …

BREAKING: SCOTUS reverses CO Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/kIxIIXShex — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 4, 2024

And it gets sweeter:

That is actually very good, because it represents a unified front. And Techno Fog has the quick (probably preliminary) analysis:

Supreme Court rejects effort to remove Trump from the ballot -



Congress, not the States, is "responsible for enforcing Section 3 against federal officeholders and candidates." pic.twitter.com/LLoCqWn1he — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) March 4, 2024

FYI, to translate from legalese to normal English, ‘per curiam’ means that the main opinion is officially written by the whole court. Of course, that’s unlikely to be literally true—one justice or his or her clerk probably wrote it—but it is further indication that the Court is trying to speak as one voice.

But we haven’t heard if there are any concurrences—that is, opinions that agree with the result, but want to say something separate. Concurrences can either say something extra or perhaps agree with the result but not the reasoning. That kind of information will come when we can actually dive into the opinion.

Also, per curiam opinions tend to be short.

We have previously talked about the Colorado decision that was reversed in a deep dive, and we discussed the actual oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court, here. Without having read the opinion, we suspect if you read those prior posts, it will inform your views of what the Supreme Court ruled today.

Our own Coucy weighed in:

Good job Colorado, you did something so bone headed you managed to get Samuel Alito and Ketanji Brown Jackson to agree on it being terrible



Well done pic.twitter.com/bnI8aqb0Zb — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 4, 2024

He’s not wrong.

Finally, we have a link to the opinion itself, here:

In a 9-0, UNANIMOUS decision, the Supreme Court rules that Colorado cannot unilaterally disqualify Trump from the ballot.



"The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court therefore cannot stand. All nine Members of the Court agree with that result." ⬇️https://t.co/H4yep68Ju2 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 4, 2024

Naturally, we will be looking at it very deeply and if there is anything interesting in it, we will be happy to report on it. Still, this a good day for the Republic, and right before Super Tuesday, no less.

Advertisement

Of course, we expect lots of screaming from leftists that this is the end of ‘Democracy’ because somehow Democracy means that you don’t get to vote for the candidate of your choice. If this seems confusing, just remember when they say ‘Democracy’ they actually mean ‘the Democratic Party agenda’ and everything will make sense.

For those who actually believe in Democracy or the Republic in a principled way, however, this is good news.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!