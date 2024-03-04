Laken Riley’s Mother Releases First Public Statement After Her Daughter's Death at the Hands of Illegal

Allyson Phillips, Laken Riley's mother, has released her first public statement since Laken's death.
It is heartbreaking.
And the Biden administration should have to read it over and over and over again.
NEW: Laken Riley’s mother has released her first public statement about her daughter’s death, calling it a “senseless” and “avoidable” tragedy.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2024
Riley was laid to rest in Woodstock, Georgia on Friday with over 1,000 in attendance.
Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, wrote the… pic.twitter.com/PJzzfaIe9v
Her statement:
Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, wrote the following on Facebook:
“As I sat down to write this message, I really just have no words. My family has faced the most devastating, unimaginable loss that anyone could ever be forced to endure. I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for being with me and my family during this heartbreaking time. I encourage everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus. I give Him all the glory for getting us through this.”
“It would be really easy to lose our faith in mankind because of this senseless and avoidable tragedy. The amount of love, support and help that we have received during this horrific nightmare is overwhelming. I can’t begin to tell you all how much we appreciate all of the text, calls, flowers, meals, groceries, bows, pictures, personal gifts, memorials, gift cards and donations to Laken’s foundation. We are beyond grateful for everyone who has stepped up to be here for us through this difficult time. The outpouring of love has been so enormous - that I felt this was the best way to thank you all in a timely manner. I hope that each and every one of you know how much we love you and appreciate all you have done. We have no words to possibly express our heart-felt gratitude. Please know that every act of kindness has warmed our hearts and brought us joy during our worst nightmare. We appreciate all of the time, effort and prayers that our family, friends and community have showered us with to help ease our pain. We love you all and hope that you feel from the bottom of our hearts how much every single thing that has been done for us has meant. I love you all. Please continue to pray for our family as we put one foot in front of the other moving forward.”
The words that stand out to us, the words that should make the Biden administration get down on their knees and beg this woman for forgiveness read, '... this senseless and AVOIDABLE tragedy.'
They. Own. This.
No wonder Biden refuses to say her name. He knows.
She is darn right it was avoidable!— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 4, 2024
Everyone knows whose shoulders this lands on, Joe Biden.
It is disgusting that he will not even mention her name.
Laken Riley's mother changed her Facebook profile to this picture today.#SayHerName pic.twitter.com/PYMaZuabLP— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 4, 2024
No words.
The Laken Riley act:— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) March 4, 2024
1. Secure the border
2. Deport millions
3. Prosecute all NGO's who are smuggling them in and corporations who are hiring them
4. Audit all activity at the border on Bidens watch
5. Start citizen suspected illegal hotline
6. Build Wall
Now.
This works.
She shouldn't have had to. She should have been able to watch her baby girl graduate from school and enjoy her grandchildren one day.— 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) March 4, 2024
That was all taken from her by the choices this administration has made.
How much more of this crap must America endure?— One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) March 4, 2024
It's a fair question.
So of course, the Biden administration won't be answering it.
