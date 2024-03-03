DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have a 'Plan' for Young People

So, it looks like the Biden White House is still paying young, ignorant, GenZ types to pretend they A) know anything about politics so B) they're going to vote for Joe. It's embarrassing to say the least and something anyone with half a brain can see through.

Does Chris Mowrey really think anyone believes he wouldn't be propping the old man up if he wasn't getting paid to do so?

Watch this nonsense:

I’m a 22 year old voting for Biden in Georgia.



Because Democrats have a plan for young people. Republicans don’t. pic.twitter.com/mok0qZgFUI — Chris Mowrey (@chrisdmowrey) March 2, 2024

What a sad young man.

We get it, he's at that age where you're supposed to be stupid and liberal because you have zero clue about real life but you should never go full liberal. Even when you're too dumb to know any better.

He went full liberal.

Scott Presler with the TKO:

Laken Riley was 22 years old.



The democrat plan for young people



is to let illegal aliens into our country to replace us.



Jose Antonio Ibarra, the illegal alien from Venezuela, is alive — Laken is not. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 3, 2024

And there it is.

might this be a "bless your heart" moment? — Data Analyst CK (@TheDataGooroo) March 3, 2024

Absolutely.

Just here for the ratio 🤣 — Philosopat (@ThatPhilosopat) March 3, 2024

Us too, bro. Us too.

Lmao, Scott with the nuke from orbit — Dr. Synod (@DrSynod) March 3, 2024

Republicans would tell him to take a freaking shower — fly over state grandpa (@513dividends) March 3, 2024

True.

He should.

A "man" with his whole life ahead of him voting for a professional liar who wants to take the world with him when he goes.

Pretty sad. 😔 https://t.co/rCX6ozy5Ps — 🇺🇸OldGuy_54 (@Oldguy_54) March 3, 2024

He doesn't seem to understand eventually those Biden checks will dry up.

And then what?

That plan is to send you to war. https://t.co/cx1FosQ70c — @Misguided 81Z (@msjeannerogers) March 3, 2024

Democrats love to claim women are voting against their own best interests if they vote Republicans ... we think the same can be said of healthy, young men voting for Democrats.

For just this reason.

