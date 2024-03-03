WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL...
WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (...
Black Woman's Impression of White People Disagreeing With Reparations is So BAD It's...
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams BRAGS About Masking on a Plane and Twitter...
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming...
Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in...
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would...
NYPD News Absolutely Roasted For Confiscating a ... (Checks Notes) ... 'Final Fantasy'...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist
US Conducts First Air Drop of Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Strip
New Republic: Hatchet Man Ben Sasse Fires All University of Florida DEI Staff
'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA...
Trans Space Force Official Says to Use Pronouns in Your Emails
Retailer Offers Discount If You Take Their 'Digital Course in Racial Inclusion'

DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have a 'Plan' for Young People

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on March 03, 2024
Meme

So, it looks like the Biden White House is still paying young, ignorant, GenZ types to pretend they A) know anything about politics so B) they're going to vote for Joe. It's embarrassing to say the least and something anyone with half a brain can see through.

Advertisement

Does Chris Mowrey really think anyone believes he wouldn't be propping the old man up if he wasn't getting paid to do so?

Watch this nonsense:

What a sad young man. 

We get it, he's at that age where you're supposed to be stupid and liberal because you have zero clue about real life but you should never go full liberal. Even when you're too dumb to know any better.

He went full liberal.

Scott Presler with the TKO:

And there it is.

Absolutely.

Us too, bro. Us too.

Recommended

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

True.

He should.

He doesn't seem to understand eventually those Biden checks will dry up.

And then what?

Democrats love to claim women are voting against their own best interests if they vote Republicans ... we think the same can be said of healthy, young men voting for Democrats.

For just this reason.

======================================================================

Related:

Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Bragging About Getting Others to Mask on a Plane (Yeah Right)

You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming Biden is Best Dem for 24

Advertisement

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL

Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans

We Did NOT Have John Fetterman Hilariously MOCKING Rashida Tlaib on Our Bingo Cards BUT Here We Are

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRATS SCOTT PRESLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)
Sam J.
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans
Sam J.
WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (Watch)
Sam J.
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams BRAGS About Masking on a Plane and Twitter Ain't Havin' NONE of It
Sam J.
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming Biden is Best Dem for 24
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement