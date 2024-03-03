Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL

You all may have noticed, but we really don't care much for Adam Schiff. Don't get this editor wrong, we're not exactly funs of any Democrats (although John Fetterman is confusing TF out of us but that's another story) but there is a special level of disgust we have for ol' Schiff Head.

The pencil neck-est of all pencil necks.

And wow, Republican Steve Garvey is LEADING in the polls so plenty of Californians must agree with us. Check out Garvey's thread:

🧵& New Video: What @AdamSchiff, pundits, and insiders don't want to admit and will come up with a million excuses to explain away - my campaign has had momentum since I announced - and ONLY because of my 50-year relationship with Californians and that I care about their issues. https://t.co/uNU55WIi5v pic.twitter.com/ThMVNoJaYk — Steve Garvey (@SteveyGarvey6) March 2, 2024

Booyah.

He continued:

Adam has spent millions trying to define my campaign because he doesn't want to talk about his record of failure -- Californians are smarter than that.



He only talks about one man, whereas my entire campaign is listening to and speaking to all of the people. — Steve Garvey (@SteveyGarvey6) March 2, 2024

Something about this post in the thread set Adam Schiff off ... ya' LOVE to see it.

Cue the REEEEEE:

Steve, my campaign is about delivering for California. Protecting our democracy and fighting for an economy that works for everyone.



Your campaign consists of going on Fox and trumpeting MAGA talking points.



I’ve never backed down from the big fights. And I certainly won’t now. https://t.co/K8E4Bz6y5C — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) March 2, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He's such a toad.

Schiff is so obsessed with Trump and MAGA that he's forgotten about the Californians he is supposed to represent - that's why Garvey is leading.

Garvey's thread continues:

My campaign is about building consensus and working across the political spectrum to improve our country.



We need to find common ground and bring people together for compassionate solutions.



Adam Schiff's campaign only works to divide us for his benefit. — Steve Garvey (@SteveyGarvey6) March 2, 2024

Yup. Schiff is a Democrat, they live to divide and conquer.

Californians are suffering - I hear it all over the state.



We're paying more for groceries and utilities.



Rent is going up and it's impossible to buy a home.



Crime is out of control.



Our border is allowing terrorists and the cartel to cross.



Californians are ready for a… — Steve Garvey (@SteveyGarvey6) March 2, 2024

This this this!

Californians, do you really want more Schiff for Brains?

People tell me everywhere I go that they want D.C. to stop fighting and work together to make their lives better.



That's why I'm running.



We're tired of the dysfunction.



California was once the heartbeat of America, now it's just a murmur.



This is unacceptable. — Steve Garvey (@SteveyGarvey6) March 2, 2024

... now it's just a murmur.

Damn, that's good.

So yes, whether it's @ChrisCuomo on @NewsNation or @IngrahamAngle on @FoxNews, dozens of media outlets throughout the state, across the political spectrum, I will talk to almost anyone who will listen.

Our next US Senator should work for 100% of the people, not just their 50%. — Steve Garvey (@SteveyGarvey6) March 2, 2024

We don't typically include tweets or posts with fundraising attached BUT we can make an exception in Garvey's case because ... well, Schiff. Heh.

I have deeply appreciated the support I have received from Californians for decades, you are all truly the wind beneath my wings.



I hope you will consider joining me on this great journey.



Join Team Garvey at https://t.co/mzr06cO5wL

and make sure to vote by/on March 5th! — Steve Garvey (@SteveyGarvey6) March 2, 2024

C'mon California! Aren't you tired of sucking yet?

