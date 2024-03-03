Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Bragging About Getting Others to Mask...
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming...
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would...
NYPD News Absolutely Roasted For Confiscating a ... (Checks Notes) ... 'Final Fantasy'...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist
US Conducts First Air Drop of Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Strip
New Republic: Hatchet Man Ben Sasse Fires All University of Florida DEI Staff
'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA...
Trans Space Force Official Says to Use Pronouns in Your Emails
Retailer Offers Discount If You Take Their 'Digital Course in Racial Inclusion'
What Is Going On at Deer Creek School District? Video Shows Children Licking...
Man Upset Freed Hamas Hostage Doesn’t Look Like She ‘Went Through Hell’
Bloomberg: Google Pulls AI Feature After 'Right-Wing Backlash'
New York Magazine: Biden Talks Regularly With His Staff About Sex

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:05 AM on March 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

You all may have noticed, but we really don't care much for Adam Schiff. Don't get this editor wrong, we're not exactly funs of any Democrats (although John Fetterman is confusing TF out of us but that's another story) but there is a special level of disgust we have for ol' Schiff Head.

Advertisement

The pencil neck-est of all pencil necks.

And wow, Republican Steve Garvey is LEADING in the polls so plenty of Californians must agree with us. Check out Garvey's thread:

Booyah.

He continued:

Something about this post in the thread set Adam Schiff off ... ya' LOVE to see it.

Cue the REEEEEE:

Recommended

Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans
Sam J.
Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He's such a toad.

Schiff is so obsessed with Trump and MAGA that he's forgotten about the Californians he is supposed to represent - that's why Garvey is leading. 

Garvey's thread continues:

Yup. Schiff is a Democrat, they live to divide and conquer.

This this this! 

Californians, do you really want more Schiff for Brains? 

Advertisement

... now it's just a murmur.

Damn, that's good.

We don't typically include tweets or posts with fundraising attached BUT we can make an exception in Garvey's case because ... well, Schiff. Heh.

C'mon California! Aren't you tired of sucking yet?

======================================================================

Related:

Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans

We Did NOT Have John Fetterman Hilariously MOCKING Rashida Tlaib on Our Bingo Cards BUT Here We Are

'Define WOMAN': Women Take Letitia James APART for Her Lame Message to Kick Off Women's History Month

Advertisement

From Bad to WORSE: Rep. Jim Jordan Calls Out Hunter Biden's Deposition LIE-BY-LIE in Thread and Wow

Buckle UP! Thread of Whistleblower Receipts Exposes TX Supt. Pressuring Employees to Block School Choice

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? Also, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF CALIFORNIA STEVE GARVEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans
Sam J.
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams DRAGGED for Bragging About Getting Others to Mask on a Plane (Yeah Right)
Sam J.
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming Biden is Best Dem for 24
Sam J.
NYPD News Absolutely Roasted For Confiscating a ... (Checks Notes) ... 'Final Fantasy' Weapon
Aaron Walker
'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA Watch This)
Doug P.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans Sam J.
Advertisement