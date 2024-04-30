Four Teens, One a Football Star, Killed When Their SUV Is Stopped by Police

UNC Student's Beautiful Thread About Protecting Our Flag From Pro-Hamas 'Protesters' Will...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on April 30, 2024
Four Florida teens were killed when police used the PIT — precision immobilization technique — maneuver, to stop their SUV. "Four teenagers including high school football star aged 14 to 16 are killed in horror crash after cop cruiser used PIT maneuver to stop them speeding at 111mph - as horrifying photos show their mangled wreckage," reads the headline at the Daily Mail.

You have to scroll way down in the Daily Mail's story, past the photos of the teens, to get to the details:

The police pursuit began after an SUV was reported to have been stolen out of Gainesville. Only hours after the theft, the car was detected by a license plate reader.

Police were soon on their tail and a Bradford County sheriff's deputy confirmed the SUV was stolen as they followed and called for backup.

Deputies verified there were several people inside the vehicle and attempted to pull it over.

The vehicle appeared to be slowing down but then the driver hit the gas and sped away with the car reaching speeds of 111mph.

Police patrol vehicles were unable to keep up with the car because a device in their car prevents them from accelerating too fast. 

At that point, the Florida Highway Patrol were called and a trooper continued the chase.  

The trooper then rammed the side of the vehicle using  PIT - precision immobilization technique - maneuver. It caused the SUV to roll over and crash into a cement pole.

The controversial maneuver requires police to hit the back of a moving car and spin it around, causing the car to stop while officers surround it.  

The "controversial maneuver." To stop four teens in a stolen SUV who were going 111 miles an hour.

At least one was destined for the NFL draft.

The Daily Mail has plenty of photos of the kids, but surprisingly none of them are of the teens at their kindergarten graduation ceremony. The paper also links to a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

***


