Four Teens, One a Football Star, Killed When Their SUV Is Stopped by Police

Four Florida teens were killed when police used the PIT — precision immobilization technique — maneuver, to stop their SUV. "Four teenagers including high school football star aged 14 to 16 are killed in horror crash after cop cruiser used PIT maneuver to stop them speeding at 111mph - as horrifying photos show their mangled wreckage," reads the headline at the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Four teenagers including high school football star aged 14 to 16 are killed in horror crash after cop cruiser used PIT maneuver to stop them speeding at 111mph - as horrifying photos show their mangled wreckage https://t.co/BtXGpLtbAx pic.twitter.com/uIDYrNO2OF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 29, 2024

You have to scroll way down in the Daily Mail's story, past the photos of the teens, to get to the details:

The police pursuit began after an SUV was reported to have been stolen out of Gainesville. Only hours after the theft, the car was detected by a license plate reader. Police were soon on their tail and a Bradford County sheriff's deputy confirmed the SUV was stolen as they followed and called for backup. Deputies verified there were several people inside the vehicle and attempted to pull it over. The vehicle appeared to be slowing down but then the driver hit the gas and sped away with the car reaching speeds of 111mph. Police patrol vehicles were unable to keep up with the car because a device in their car prevents them from accelerating too fast. At that point, the Florida Highway Patrol were called and a trooper continued the chase. The trooper then rammed the side of the vehicle using PIT - precision immobilization technique - maneuver. It caused the SUV to roll over and crash into a cement pole. The controversial maneuver requires police to hit the back of a moving car and spin it around, causing the car to stop while officers surround it.

The "controversial maneuver." To stop four teens in a stolen SUV who were going 111 miles an hour.

You mean there are potentially deadly consequences for stealing a car and then feeling the cops at 111mph?! WHO WOULD HAVE THOUGHT?! 🙄 — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) April 29, 2024

@CommunityNotes The header of this post is misleading, failing to include the vehicle was stolen. — ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) April 30, 2024

It’s sad that they lost their lives because they made the poor decisions to steal a car and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase instead of just pulling over. I’m glad they didn’t hit & kill any innocent passers-by while fleeing from FHP, that is always a risk in these… — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2024

“Authorities later added two of the teens that were killed in SUV were wearing ankle monitors, while three had active warrants, reports WLBT. Some of the occupants also appeared to be wearing ski masks.”



Ah. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 29, 2024

Yeah clearly they had made a lot of poor choices leading up to the last one. Sad that they didn’t value their own lives more than a car. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2024

Man, that sucks.



Maybe they should have pulled over, huh? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 29, 2024

"Four criminals dead after stealing car and fleeing from police"



Fixed it for you. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

They all had just gotten into MIT and were aspiring scientists and engineers. Right? — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) April 29, 2024

At least one was destined for the NFL draft.

Stealing, robbing, raping, killing, and when the police whose job it is to stop criminals that themselves decided to steal and drive 100+ miles an hour endangering the lives of the citizenry end up in a wreck, the media makes the "high school star" the victim with dramatic music. — Robert Sepehr (@robertsepehr) April 29, 2024

Why do we have to scroll halfway down the page before you let us know that



1) they were in a stolen vehicle, and



2) they attempted to run from the cops, causing a high-speed chase?



That's important information that should be above the fold. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) April 29, 2024

The loss of such young life is always tragic. But let's not sweep away that three of the four had active warrants and two were wearing ankle monitors at the time of this crash (in a stolen car, so while committing a another felony). These 4 would have ended up in prison anyway. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 29, 2024

So if a car is stolen and speeding 100 miles an hour down the road, are cops supposed to sit back and watch while the criminals endanger the lives of everyone on the road for as long as they like? What happens if they crash into a minivan and kill a whole family while the cops… https://t.co/h0Q67hm2sl — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 29, 2024

Advertisement

The cops 100% did the right thing. The kids in the car 100% did the wrong thing, put other people in danger, and caused their own deaths. It's sad they did something so dumb, but their poor choices had big consequences. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) April 29, 2024

The vile emotional manipulation from the Daily Mail is off the charts.



And not at all surprising. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) April 29, 2024

Stolen SUV-111 MPH-2 Wearing Ankle Monitors- Three had active warrants and were wearing Ski masks. But you KNOW they are going to blame the cops. — Norbert Sykes (@Sykes4Norbert) April 29, 2024

How did they end up in a car they didn’t own and how did said car get up to 111 mph?



Why is the controversy on the pit maneuver and not the sheer number of uncivilized acts coming out of very specific demographics? — GormtheYoung (@G0rmtheYoung) April 29, 2024

I guess it’s no longer polite or fashionable to affix the blame for tragedies like this to the perpetrators who stole the vehicle and drove an exceedingly negligent 111 mph risking other innocent motorists and pedestrians. — Belbedere is here (@mrwinplaceshow) April 29, 2024

Totally agree, these criminals were putting innocent lives at risk.

The police aren’t to blame, the driver of the fleeing vehicle is the one responsible for this. — Danielle (@DanielleF68) April 29, 2024

There's not really a safe way to stop a car going that fast. You can argue, I think with good reason, that the better option is to follow the car until it runs out of gas, but if they're posing a threat to others I'm not sure how you'd handle this better. — Bill Whorton does not want you on his lawn (@WilliamWhorton9) April 30, 2024

Advertisement

They were all model students and citizens. — LL84 (@_LL84_) April 29, 2024

The Daily Mail has plenty of photos of the kids, but surprisingly none of them are of the teens at their kindergarten graduation ceremony. The paper also links to a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

***



