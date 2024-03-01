BOOM! Corey DeAngelis Brings ALL the Receipts OWNING TX Supt. Pushing Employees to Block School Choice

'Biden's Banana Republic': Blaze Media Reporter Arrested, Cuffed, Charged for 'Crime' of C...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on March 01, 2024
AngieArtist

When Leftists, blue governors, and teacher's unions forced millions of children out of the classroom in 2020, it became more obvious than ever before that the people in charge of educating our children cared more about money and power than anything else. Little did they know that by letting their mask slip, parents across the country started waking up and started to really pay attention, and now school choice is more popular than ever.

So popular that a Texas school superintendent has been caught pressuring employees to vote in a Republican primary to sabotage the school choice movement.

Can't even make this up. 

Corey DeAngelis has the receipts from a very brave whistleblower:

Buckle up indeed.

We did not include the audio but it is available on Twitter.

Wow, these people are freakin' evil and clearly have their own best interests at heart, not the kids. 

Sweet 16.

Aww, ain't that cute?

So their big plan is to sabotage the party working to give parents and children more choice. 

Classy.

Ya' don't say? 

Read that again. They're 3% overstaffed and students are still not meeting standards in math, reading, and writing.

Gosh, Troy seems friendly.

Or not.

Also, we thought this was interesting - this is the superintendent's salary;

When someone asks where all the education money really goes, show them this.

But no raises for teachers and others in his district this year ... 

PS: Superintendent Dr. Benny Soileau has his timeline locked DOWN at the time of this writing. Not a great look.

