BOOM! Corey DeAngelis Brings ALL the Receipts OWNING TX Supt. Pushing Employees to Block School Choice

When Leftists, blue governors, and teacher's unions forced millions of children out of the classroom in 2020, it became more obvious than ever before that the people in charge of educating our children cared more about money and power than anything else. Little did they know that by letting their mask slip, parents across the country started waking up and started to really pay attention, and now school choice is more popular than ever.

So popular that a Texas school superintendent has been caught pressuring employees to vote in a Republican primary to sabotage the school choice movement.

Can't even make this up.

Corey DeAngelis has the receipts from a very brave whistleblower:

INBOX: A Texas school superintendent apparently met with district employees pressuring them to vote for the 16 Republicans who blocked school choice.



That sounds like illegal electioneering.



I just received the transcript AND audio of that meeting.



Buckle up. 👇🧵 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

Buckle up indeed.

My whistleblower says what follows is the transcribed audio from a Feb 7 staff meeting at Hargrave High School in @HuffmanISD.



Their superintendent, who pressured employees to vote for specific candidates, is Benny Soileau.



I will share the audio at the end of this thread. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/hbof8ZbDzV — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

We did not include the audio but it is available on Twitter.

.@HuffmanISD Superintendent Benny Soileau: "if we don't support those 16 representatives in the upcoming election, we roll into the next session almost assured that we're going to face a universal voucher bill that will change the face of public education for years" pic.twitter.com/pMtwiBWL22 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

.@HuffmanISD Superintendent: "I'm going to stress to you the importance of showing up for polls and supporting those 16 individuals"



"How many of those have to get beat for them to have that upper hand? 6. 6."



"If 6 get beat, then they have the upper hand" pic.twitter.com/Acf04WTwc4 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

Wow, these people are freakin' evil and clearly have their own best interests at heart, not the kids.

.@HuffmanISD Superintendent: "And that new money, for us to get that new money, I think we have to have a good showing at this primary." pic.twitter.com/cVKSWXHbpp — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

Staff: "How do we get the list of those 16 Legislators?"



.@HuffmanISD Superintendent: "We'll get those for you, Mandy, (Amanda Fortenberry Huffman ISD Director of Communications) can you help us with that? Get those 16 individuals, the Sweet 16, those names out to our staff." pic.twitter.com/3loYKsrJN0 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

Sweet 16.

Aww, ain't that cute?

Staff: "You need to make your own decision about what to do in the General Election but the Primary is in a few weeks and you gotta be ready"@HuffmanISD Superintendent: "This battle is being fought within the Republican Party. So Graceanne and Chris, y'all are spot on." pic.twitter.com/W2MgPRDsOm — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

So their big plan is to sabotage the party working to give parents and children more choice.

Classy.

Staff: "is this just your way of telling us that there will be no raises this year?"@HuffmanISD Superintendent: "If you didn't hear that, he asked about RAISES, what are the possibilities of RAISES. And the fact of the matter is, RAISES ARE NOT GOING TO HAPPEN THIS YEAR." pic.twitter.com/BIwPym0HkL — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

Ya' don't say?

Staff: "What is our current staffing situation? Do we have too many people on staff?"@HuffmanISD Superintendent: "we're about 3% overstaffed right now. Just to put a number to it... that's all the more reason that we need to show up in the polls and let our voice be heard." pic.twitter.com/lY1xNZkavY — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

Read that again. They're 3% overstaffed and students are still not meeting standards in math, reading, and writing.

The discussion in the previous audio post refers to "Texans for Public Education."



Their leader, Troy Reynolds, tells people to vote in the Republican primaries.



He blocked me on Facebook.



Their website uses red and green color coding to show people who to vote for / against. pic.twitter.com/VH820YJLWZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) February 29, 2024

Gosh, Troy seems friendly.

Or not.

Also, we thought this was interesting - this is the superintendent's salary;

When someone asks where all the education money really goes, show them this.

But no raises for teachers and others in his district this year ...

PS: Superintendent Dr. Benny Soileau has his timeline locked DOWN at the time of this writing. Not a great look.



