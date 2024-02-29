This Could Change Everything in 2024
HA! Mark Cuban Whines About Elon Musk Ruining X After He Has His Arse HANDED to Him in DEI Debate (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on February 29, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Awwww, poor Mark Cuban. Seems he's very unhappy with Elon Musk and Twitter/X in general because it's not 'chill' anymore. Guess he liked it better when only a certain group of people were allowed to say what they wanted to and share their opinions.

Advertisement

That pesky free speech, always spoiling it for super rich annoying trolls like Cuban.

We're not even making this up.

Watch:

Yeah, anyone can be heard now. 

What a cesspool ... says the very wealthy, very privileged white man.

But don't worry, other sites are still limiting speech. They're 'chill.'

Anyone else have this in their heads watching Cuban talk about things being chill?

But you know, it's CHILL.

Yikes.

Yup. And Cuban blocked The Rabbit Hole after.

That wasn't very chill.

Hey, that's what we said.

And fin.

======================================================================

