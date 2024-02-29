HA! Mark Cuban Whines About Elon Musk Ruining X After He Has His Arse HANDED to Him in DEI Debate (Watch)

Awwww, poor Mark Cuban. Seems he's very unhappy with Elon Musk and Twitter/X in general because it's not 'chill' anymore. Guess he liked it better when only a certain group of people were allowed to say what they wanted to and share their opinions.

That pesky free speech, always spoiling it for super rich annoying trolls like Cuban.

We're not even making this up.

Watch:

NEW: Mark Cuban says Elon Musk "f**ked" up X and says it sucks now because "you can't win no matter what."



Cuban says he rather go on censored apps like Instagram and TikTok because they are super "chill."



"X is just such a cesspool now, right?"



"It's a sh*thole, right? You… pic.twitter.com/RTGQ8XdM5V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 28, 2024

Yeah, anyone can be heard now.

What a cesspool ... says the very wealthy, very privileged white man.

But don't worry, other sites are still limiting speech. They're 'chill.'

Anyone else have this in their heads watching Cuban talk about things being chill?

But you know, it's CHILL.

Yikes.

Instagram comments are wild man lmao this MF just hates X cause a Rabbit dunked on him. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) February 28, 2024

Yup. And Cuban blocked The Rabbit Hole after.

That wasn't very chill.

He's whining because he's been getting smoked lately — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) February 28, 2024

Hey, that's what we said.

Mark Cuban Would rather be on TikTok or Instagram , because he can’t win an argument anymore on X. Translation: I hate freedom of speech when other people have the same freedom! pic.twitter.com/ZYZMjJuAeQ — The Daily News Opinion 📰 (@TheDailyPretzel) February 29, 2024

And fin.

